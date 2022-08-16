Finally, An Electric Pickup In Right-Hand Drive — The All New Maxus T90EV Is Coming To The UK

Pickups are extremely popular in many parts of the world. The Ford F-150 has been the number one selling vehicle in the United States for decades. The Toyota Hilux has also been the top selling vehicle in South Africa for a long time. The Hilux, the Ford Ranger, and the Isuzu D-Max are also popular in the UK. While some consumers in the US are now taking deliveries of the Rivian R1T pickups as well as some Ford F-150 Lightnings, customers in the UK, a right-hand drive market, have had to watch from the sidelines for a while. That is changing now, as the UK is getting the all new all electric SAIC Maxus T90 EV!

The Maxus T90EV is now available to order, with delivery in Q1 2023. It starts from £49,950, excluding VAT. The T90EV is designed for both on and off-road driving, equipped with a high-level spec and contemporary and stylish interior. It has a range of 220 miles / 354 km (WLTP combined city/highway driving cycle) and a payload of 1000Kg. The Maxus’ visually sporty exterior is complemented by a modern interior with a 10.25-inch digital touch screen instrument cluster providing a minimalist look.

Here are some specs:

A summary of some other features is listed below:

Polyurethane Multi-functional Steering Wheel

Artificial Leather Seat Cover

Front Row Seats – 6-way Electronic adjustment

25 inch Touch Screen（Radio+MP5+Mobile link + Bluetooth）

Manual Front Air Conditioner + Pollen filter

220V Power Outlet

12V Power Outlet

Reversing Camera

Rear Parking Sensor

Driver and Front Passenger Airbags

Driver and Front Passenger Side Airbags

Front to rear curtain airbags

3-point Seatbelts for All Passenger

Front/Rear seatbelts Reminder

Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers

Rear Window Electric Heating Defrosting

A more powerful all-wheel-drive version will be added to the line up next year.

SAIC’s electric vehicles have been well received in the UK. The MG ZS EV SUV and the MG5 station wagon have been getting some very decent sales as well as good reviews. The upcoming MG4 is also creating some excitement on the UK EV scene as one of the first really affordable electric hatchbacks with decent range. The MG4 starts at just £25 995.

I hope the Maxus T90EV will also be offered to the South African market in the near future. South Africans love their Bakkies. Pickups are popularly known as Bakkies in South Africa. Another Chinese brand, Great Wall Motors has been making waves in South Africa with its P Series Pickup (ICE version), showing that Chinese brands are now a major player in the market. Great Wall’s Haval brand has also been making waves in South Africa with some of its ICE models such as the Haval Jolion and Haval H6 selling like hot cakes. The all-electric Maxus T90EV should also look forward to a positive reception, should it be introduced in the South African Market.