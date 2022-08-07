MG4 EV Costs Just £25,995

The MG4 EV is a hot looking new electric SUV/crossover available in Europe. Pricing has just been released in the UK, and it’s quite affordable for this class of vehicle and considering the tech in the car.

The MG4 EV SE Standard Range starts at £25,995, the SE Long Range £28,495, and the Trophy Long Range £31,495.

Clearly, MG has its angle — just enough space, just enough range, just enough features, decent (or cool) design, just enough tech, and a lower price than most EVs can offer. Actually, it’s hard to see what the MG4 EV is lacking and how it offers so much at such good prices.

Specs on the Long Range option includes:

Combined range: 281 miles (450 km) based on WLTP rating system

City range: 360 miles (579 km) based on WLTP rating system

Combined driving efficiency: 3.8 miles/kWh (16.0 kWh/I00km)

City driving efficiency: 5.0 miles/kWh (12.3 kWh/I00km)

64 kWh battery (61.7 kWh usable battery capacity)

150 kW max power

184 lb ft. of torque (250 Nm)

0–30 mph in 3.5 seconds

0–60 mph in 7.7 seconds

60 minute estimated charge time (10–80%) at 50 kW

35 minute estimated charge time (10–80%) at 150 kW.

The Trophy Long Range has almost identical specs and adds a bluetooth phone key, a 360° parking camera, a wireless mobile phone charger, satellite navigation, and a heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

Specs on the Standard Range version of the MG4 EV are as follows:

Combined range: 218 miles (351 km) based on WLTP rating system

City range: 305 miles (491 km) based on WLTP rating system

Combined driving efficiency: 3.6 miles/kWh (17.0 kWh/I00km)

City driving efficiency: 5.2 miles/kWh (11.9 kWh/I00km)

51 kWh battery (50.8 kWh usable battery capacity)

125 kW max power

184 lb ft. of torque (250 Nm)

0–30 mph in 3.1 seconds

0–60 mph in 7.5 seconds

52 minute estimated charge time (10–80%) at 50 kW

39 minute estimated charge time (10–80%) at 150 kW.

All models have a 10.25’’ floating infotainment screen, a 7’’ driver display with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, and a 7-year warranty.

“As well as a modern, striking new design language, the MG4 EV will offer exceptional storage, cabin and boot space within its compact exterior dimensions thanks to its stretched 2,705mm wheelbase. Rear boot capacity is also enhanced by class-leading thin battery technology, which measures just 110mm in height,” MG shares.

“As the first model to use the innovative new MSP, the MG4 EV will pave the way for the next generation of all-electric MGs that will feature across a wide range of forthcoming cars.” So, expect more MG models with specs and capabilities like these.

“The advanced platform will offer drivers superb roadholding and engagement, thanks to 50:50 weight distribution, a rear-wheel drive configuration and a low centre of gravity afforded by the battery design and placement.”

The Long Range versions of the MG4 EV include an “Active Grille Shutter” that improves aerodynamics as much as 30% and driving range as much as 10%. Why not include this on the base trim as well? I don’t know.

The lower two trims get Active Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Bicycle Detection, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist with traffic sign recognition, Intelligent High Beam Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Driver Attention Alert. The Trophy Long Range trim also gets Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Change Assist (LCA), and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).

Aesthetically, the Trophy Long Range also gets a two-tone roof, rear privacy glass, a twin aero rear spoiler, and a leather interior.

Guy Pigounakis, Commercial Director at MG Motor UK, said: “Our first all-electric hatchback will offer unrivalled interior space and practicality, with a level of equipment usually expected from premium and performance EV manufacturers. We believe our new MG4 EV will be an enticing proposition for customers seeking an affordable electric car without compromise. The potential of the innovative Modular Scalable Platform is considerable and is set to deliver some exciting new MGs over the coming years.”

It’s hard to argue with that.

For more details about the MG in the UK or to find your nearest dealer, head over to www.mg.co.uk/new-cars/mg4-ev

All images courtesy of MG