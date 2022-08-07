Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

MG4 EV Costs Just £25,995

Published

The MG4 EV is a hot looking new electric SUV/crossover available in Europe. Pricing has just been released in the UK, and it’s quite affordable for this class of vehicle and considering the tech in the car.

The MG4 EV SE Standard Range starts at £25,995, the SE Long Range £28,495, and the Trophy Long Range £31,495.

Clearly, MG has its angle — just enough space, just enough range, just enough features, decent (or cool) design, just enough tech, and a lower price than most EVs can offer. Actually, it’s hard to see what the MG4 EV is lacking and how it offers so much at such good prices.

Specs on the Long Range option includes:

  • Combined range: 281 miles (450 km) based on WLTP rating system
  • City range: 360 miles (579 km) based on WLTP rating system
  • Combined driving efficiency: 3.8 miles/kWh (16.0 kWh/I00km)
  • City driving efficiency: 5.0 miles/kWh (12.3 kWh/I00km)
  • 64 kWh battery (61.7 kWh usable battery capacity)
  • 150 kW max power
  • 184 lb ft. of torque (250 Nm)
  • 0–30 mph in 3.5 seconds
  • 0–60 mph in 7.7 seconds
  • 60 minute estimated charge time (10–80%) at 50 kW
  • 35 minute estimated charge time (10–80%) at 150 kW.

The Trophy Long Range has almost identical specs and adds a bluetooth phone key, a 360° parking camera, a wireless mobile phone charger, satellite navigation, and a heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

Specs on the Standard Range version of the MG4 EV are as follows:

  • Combined range: 218 miles (351 km) based on WLTP rating system
  • City range: 305 miles (491 km) based on WLTP rating system
  • Combined driving efficiency: 3.6 miles/kWh (17.0 kWh/I00km)
  • City driving efficiency: 5.2 miles/kWh (11.9 kWh/I00km)
  • 51 kWh battery (50.8 kWh usable battery capacity)
  • 125 kW max power
  • 184 lb ft. of torque (250 Nm)
  • 0–30 mph in 3.1 seconds
  • 0–60 mph in 7.5 seconds
  • 52 minute estimated charge time (10–80%) at 50 kW
  • 39 minute estimated charge time (10–80%) at 150 kW.

All models have a 10.25’’ floating infotainment screen, a 7’’ driver display with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, and a 7-year warranty.

“As well as a modern, striking new design language, the MG4 EV will offer exceptional storage, cabin and boot space within its compact exterior dimensions thanks to its stretched 2,705mm wheelbase. Rear boot capacity is also enhanced by class-leading thin battery technology, which measures just 110mm in height,” MG shares.

“As the first model to use the innovative new MSP, the MG4 EV will pave the way for the next generation of all-electric MGs that will feature across a wide range of forthcoming cars.” So, expect more MG models with specs and capabilities like these.

“The advanced platform will offer drivers superb roadholding and engagement, thanks to 50:50 weight distribution, a rear-wheel drive configuration and a low centre of gravity afforded by the battery design and placement.”

The Long Range versions of the MG4 EV include an “Active Grille Shutter” that improves aerodynamics as much as 30% and driving range as much as 10%. Why not include this on the base trim as well? I don’t know.

The lower two trims get Active Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Bicycle Detection, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist with traffic sign recognition, Intelligent High Beam Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Driver Attention Alert.  The Trophy Long Range trim also gets Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Change Assist (LCA), and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).

Aesthetically, the Trophy Long Range also gets a two-tone roof, rear privacy glass, a twin aero rear spoiler, and a leather interior.

Guy Pigounakis, Commercial Director at MG Motor UK, said: “Our first all-electric hatchback will offer unrivalled interior space and practicality, with a level of equipment usually expected from premium and performance EV manufacturers. We believe our new MG4 EV will be an enticing proposition for customers seeking an affordable electric car without compromise. The potential of the innovative Modular Scalable Platform is considerable and is set to deliver some exciting new MGs over the coming years.”

It’s hard to argue with that.

For more details about the MG in the UK or to find your nearest dealer, head over to www.mg.co.uk/new-cars/mg4-ev

All images courtesy of MG

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

UK Plugin EV Share Shrinks In July, BEVs Still Growing

The UK auto market saw plugin electric vehicles take 16.7% share in July, down from 17.1% year on year. BEV share grew, but not...

3 days ago
EV Education EV Education

Clean Transport

EV Education, British & Australian Style

Even with every fourth car sold in the British Isles being an electric car, the UK government feels the need to educate its populace....

4 days ago

Clean Transport

Osprey & ChargeSafe Partner For Safe, Accessible EV Charging

I don’t know about other EV drivers, but sometimes EV charging can feel less than safe. Dark stations, strange characters hanging out nearby, and...

July 29, 2022

Clean Power

Umlilo Energy Taps Into The Diaspora Remittance Market To Drive Residential Solar Adoption in Africa

The rooftop solar market is growing rapidly in several markets and continues to break records in terms of megawatts installed per year. The Australian...

July 25, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.