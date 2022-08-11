Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Tesla Model 3 & Model Y Most Queried Luxury Cars in USA for Auto Loans

Published

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are the most queried luxury cars in the US for auto loans, data analysis by LendingTree suggests.

One of the largest online lending marketplaces, LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), reached out to me this morning with an interesting study they have conducted using auto loan data inquiries they gathered for around 2 years from their platform.

The study finds that electric carmaker Tesla is quickly reaching the top of the charts when it comes to people inquiring about automotive loans online.

When this data was analyzed for specific luxury car models, the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y topped the chart with the 1st and 2nd positions respectively. Interestingly, the Tesla Model S also found its place among the top 10, with the 6th position (see chart below).

Top 10 luxury cars that people search about auto loan options on LendingTree.com. Source: Data analysis by LendingTree spanning 2 years (July 2020 to June 2022).

With 6.6% of all the inquiries made for luxury cars, the Tesla Model 3 has the largest share of auto loan queries made on the LendingTree platform. Its closest competitor is Tesla’s own Model Y electric SUV, with a 4.7% stake.

BMW 3 Series is in the 3rd position with a 4.3% share for luxury car inquiries made on LendingTree for the last two years. BMW 5 Series scored 2.2% and BMW X5 did 1.7%. The total for BMW on the top 10 chart is 8.2%.

With the Model S occupying a 1.9% share of the search for luxury cars in the United States, Tesla holds a total of 13.2% share of this interest.

LendingTree found that 1 in 5 auto loan inquiries in the US is for luxury cars. In metros like San Jose, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, the percentage is even higher and Tesla seems to hold the crown in this segment with a promising future.

“Specifically, San Jose, Calif., ranks highest. Nearly 4 in 10 (39.5%) of the auto loan inquiries in the metro are for luxury cars. Following that, San Francisco ranks second (39.4%), with Los Angeles (38.4%) third.” —Study by LendingTree

The following chart is also interesting as it proves that Tesla is rapidly taking over BMW as the most popular brand when it comes to luxury cars. In the overall analysis for luxury car queries made on LendingTree, Tesla came in 2nd position with a 14.4% share, just behind BMW, which holds a 17.5% stake.

Top 10 luxury car brands that potential buyers inquire about for auto loans in the United States (data analysis by LendingTree.com). Source: Data analysis by LendingTree spanning 2 years (July 2020 to June 2022).

Since Tesla is catching up fast and is still in the process of scaling up its production, it might just be a matter of a few years before Tesla rules this chart as well.

Seeing Porsche in the 10th position with only 4.0% of the inquiries is not a good feeling, especially after the advent of the Taycan EV.

Another interesting chart to look at from this analysis is the percentage of queries for luxury cars made from the top 10 states in the United States. One might easily guess it would be California — but it is the District of Columbia with 32.4% and 35.5% respectively.

Top 10 US states with the most inquiries for luxury cars on the LendingTree platform. Source: Data analysis by LendingTree spanning 2 years (July 2020 to June 2022).

LendingTree.com is one of the most widely-used platforms that potential car buyers search for auto loan options. On average, it has around 7.5 million visitors every month who are looking for cars and other loans online (source: similarweb.com).

You can read the detailed study by LendingTree here. It has several more findings that you might be interested in learning about.

Originally published on Tesla Oracle.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

75,000 Miles With My Tesla Model 3: Maintenance Costs, FSD (Beta), Hauling, Etc.

My wife and I are still just as thrilled with our Tesla Model 3 in almost three years of driving since we took delivery...

3 hours ago

Cars

Giga Ontario May Be Next For Tesla

Is Tesla considering a new factory located in Ontario? A recent filing suggests it could be.

1 day ago

Cars

From Perth To Sydney — A Marathon In A Tesla Model 3

Jon Edwards, as told to David Waterworth The team behind the Tesla Model 3 Targa West success story plans to be part of the...

2 days ago

Batteries

Tesla & Indonesia Agree On Nickel Supply Deal Worth $5 Billion

Tesla has entered into an agreement with Indonesia to purchase $5 billion worth of nickel over the next 5 years.

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.