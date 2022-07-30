Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Rocky mountainous road in the path of Tesla Model X and Model Y towards the Mount Everest Base Camp. Image courtesy of Tesla Greater China.

Cars

Tesla Model Y & Model X Are 1st Electric Vehicles To Reach Mt. Everest Base Camp (Video)

Published

Even 5 years back, no one would’ve imagined an electric vehicle reaching anywhere near the world’s tallest peak, Mount Everest (Mount Qomolangma in Chinese).

But the ever-expanding network of Tesla Superchargers has made it possible. A Tesla Model X and a Tesla Model Y have reached the Mt. Everest Base Camp. The incredible journey was filmed, compiled, and released on YouTube by Tesla’s official channel from Greater China earlier this week.

Chinese bridge designer and vlogger 春森同学Trensen instantly decided to go on this adventure as soon as he knew that Tesla had completed its Supercharger network 318 on this route.

Tesla Model X and Model Y reach the Mount Everest (Qomolangma) north base camp in China. Credit: Tesla Greater China/YouTube.

When Mr. Trensen told his peers about his intentions to go to Mount Everest in his Tesla, everyone thought he has lost his mind. However, he started his super long journey from Chongqing to the Everest Base Camp in China.

Both of his Tesla vehicles (Model X and Model Y) were able to climb Mount Everest’s Chinese Northern Base Camp, which is at a height of 5,200 meters (17,060 feet).

Of course, EVs experience a range loss when climbing steep mountainous roads, but internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles also use more fuel — don’t they?

Tesla’s Supercharger network along this difficult route was there to support this adventure, and it truly made it possible. Other electric vehicle manufacturers lack such a widespread charging network. Therefore, Tesla is enjoying the lead globally in the electric vehicle market.

Rocky mountainous road in the path of Tesla Model X and Model Y towards the Mount Everest Base Camp. Credit: Tesla Greater China.

One interesting feature in Tesla vehicles is Camp Mode. You can set a temperature inside the car, lock it, and go to sleep without the fear of carbon monoxide gas entering the cabin like in fossil-fueled vehicles — because there is no engine producing such gases.

As much as you get closer to the high mountains, the climate gets colder and colder, and this is where Tesla’s climate control features become the most useful, including Camp Mode. Also, being able to remotely set the cabin’s temperature and melt the snow on the windshield and the glass roof has its significance in cold weather conditions.

Tesla vehicle features like these made this journey more enjoyable and quite easy for Trensen and his team.

Originally published on Tesla Oracle.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Watch A Tesla Semi Truck With Cyber Rodeo Cowboy Art Accelerating On California Highway

A Tesla Semi prototype in white color has been spotted again in California, but this time with some interesting art painted on its trailer...

6 hours ago
Uluru trip Uluru trip

Cars

Tesla Model 3 — “But Will It Get Me To Uluru?”

By David Waterworth and Adam & Tanya Philips It is a common joke amongst electric vehicle owners in Australia that some people won’t believe...

8 hours ago

Cars

The Tesla App — Informing Driving & Having Fun

By David Waterworth, from conversations with Majella Waterworth I live in an unusual household. I don’t have a mobile phone (shock! gasp!). My wonderful...

15 hours ago
nickel nickel

Batteries

Should Tesla Invest In Indonesia’s Nickel Mines & Build A New Gigafactory There?

How can the company, which has a mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, sign onto environmental devastation inherent with new nickel...

18 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.