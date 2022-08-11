Danish Mobility Greentech Startup Viggo Launches Central Copenhagen’s 1st Ultra Fast Charging Hub

Today marks a special day in the green journey for the Danish capital, as the biggest urban ultra fast charging hub in Denmark will be inaugurated by Denmark’s Minister of Transport, Trine Bramsen. The hub marks the 3rd publicly accessible location by Danish mobility tech startup Viggo.

With Denmark’s ambitions to have 1 million EVs roaming the streets by 2030, urban EV infrastructure is in high demand — yet until now, central Copenhagen has only been able to offer EV owners and operators slow and regular quick chargers. But greentech & mobility startup Viggo has now managed to tackle the challenge of making urban ultra fast charging available to all EV users, significantly reducing the average charging time.

Viggo operates Scandinavia’s first and only fully electric ride-hailing service — and with a growing fleet, the company decided in 2021 to contribute to the urban infrastructure for EVs.

“Over the last few years, we have seen a massive increase in demand for charging infrastructure in Scandinavia. Rather than being part of the problem with our growing fleet, we decided to become part of the solution by building our own publicly accessible charging infrastructure,” says CEO of Viggo, Kenneth Herschel.

So Viggo launched their subsidiary ViggoEnergy last year to focus on building ultra fast charging hubs in urban areas.

Copenhagen is the sandbox for European ambitions

Viggo is planning to launch more than 60 new hubs with 500 charge points over the next 3–4 years as part of their European expansion plan.

“This central Copenhagen hub is our 3rd and so far biggest hub — and it lays the foundation for our future European expansion,” says Kenneth Herschel.

Viggo’s new hub is located at Bernstorffsgade 35 in close proximity to the Copenhagen Central Station and world famous Tivoli Gardens.

