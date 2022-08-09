Scania Continues Its Charge, Electrifying Hauling in Europe

If Tesla’s Semi is taking charge of hauling in the US, Scania has already over the period of two years shifted its own R&D and manufacturing to find the best route to move away from diesel and into complete BEV-based solutions for regional long-haul.



Last month the company reported how it assisted DB Schenker to go fossil-free on the Swedish island of Gotland.



In its January to June 2022 report to its stakeholders, Scania said that it is following its original roadmap introduced in 2020, which includes collaboration with customers in developing BEV trucks. Three examples are the company’s activities in the Boliden Mines, the SCA’s battery-powered truck for timber transports, and a technical cooperation with Swedish freight technology company Einride.

“The lessons we are learning through the development collaborations with some of our most innovative customers are paving the way for the upcoming introductions in our electrification plan. Scania continues along its electrification roadmap journey to reach the set Science-Based Targets for CO2 reduction, in partnership with customers,” Christian Levin, Scania President and CEO, said.

Scania trucks are known for modularity, a unique approach in assembly wherein a fixed number of standardized interfaces are available for customers to choose from. This allows for components and parts to be interchanged, which in turn optimizes what the building of vehicles based on these available solutions. The modular manufacturing process quickly and easily meets specific customer needs, applications, and markets by adjusting cargo capacity and engine outputs and this time, battery and electric motor choices.

Sustainability, through major improvements in the total operating economy, has been further enhanced electrification. BEV trucks have potential to match or even exceed what can be expected from conventional trucks. The Scania electric trucks are accompanied by all the support with operational factors and services that make them complete solutions, with charging, finance, insurance, and maintenance all in place.

“The addition of these solutions to Scania’s portfolio is a major step-change for customers who want to take charge. We are facilitating a transition for our customers by including important customer values such as a close partnership and zero emissions,” Fredrik Allard, Senior Vice President and Head of Electrification at Scania, commented.

The new generation BEV trucks sit on the R or S sleeper cabs platform. This is part of a complete solution which Scania believes will enact a major change in the whole electrified transport landscape, widening a base for a vast number of customers and applications and their operability in regional long-haul operations.

“This introduction represents a major milestone for us and for our partners. We are now increasing our range in every dimension by offering new opportunities for a vast selection of customers and the whole transport ecosystem. These trucks are part of solutions that contain all the capabilities that a transport industry longing for electrification is asking for,” Levin said.

With the new Scania trucks, customers will be able to operate rigids or tractor-and-trailer combinations such as temperature-controlled food transports. Ranges vary with weight, configuration and topography, but a 4×2 tractor with six batteries can expect up to 350 km between each charging, with an average speed of 80 km/h on motorways. Fixed routes that provide for planned charging at the home depot or at the destination are most favorable. Opportunity charging during the driver’s mandatory 45 minutes of rest will of course increase the operative range.

The new Scania BEV trucks can initially be ordered as 4×2 tractors or as 6×2 rigids. A 4×2 tractor will need an axle distance of 4,150 mm when carrying six batteries, thus benefiting from the Increased Vehicle Dimension regulation in Europe. Gross train weights can go up to 64 tons.

The charging capability is up to 375 kW, which means that an hour of charging will add some 270 to 300 km of range, as a rule of thumb. The continuous power output level for a Scania 45 R or S is 410 kW (equivalent to some 560 hp). The next-level Scania electrified trucks can now be ordered by taking up a dialogue with Scania representatives, and production will commence in Q4 2023.

“Tackling the global CO2 challenges means that we all need to produce and consume in new ways. Reduce, reuse and recycle have always been important for Scania. The only thing that stands between us and a major transition to a fossil-free transport system based on electrified solutions is a complete charging infrastructure, but we are seeing great progress there too,” Levin said.