Scania Helps DB Schenker Go Fossil-​Free On Swedish Island Of Gotland

Climate change is affecting islands everywhere in bad ways. Floods, droughts, water shortages and damage to infrastructure are just some of the problems. The Gotland region in Sweden is trying to counter these effects by working towards a goal of becoming fossil-free in 2040, five years ahead of Sweden’s national deadline. One way they’ve made the island fossil-free is for Schenker Åkeri AB’s efforts to change all distributional transportation to fossil-free with the help of Scania.

“We already operate with electric vehicles throughout Sweden, and know how that works out. Now we take the next step and invest in electrified distribution in a whole region – to really make a difference,” said Viktor Strömblad, Head of Land på DB Schenker. “On top of that, we gain valuable knowledge on electrified operations both in urban areas with many starts and stops, and in rural areas with distances more than 300 kilometres.”

A total of four Scania P25 electric distribution trucks and two Scania PHEV vehicles are part of DB Schenker’s transition to fossil-free operations on Gotland. The aim is for Gotland to be the world’s most sustainable island region. What makes what DB Schenker is doing so unique is that it is taking on an electrification project of this scale in an rural area.

“It is great to see that DB Schenker, with its broad national and international operations, takes the electrification of transport seriously. This sends a signal that electrification works even in areas where there are longer distances between charging stations.” said Magnus Koeck, Head of Sales at Scania Trucks Nordic.

The four electric trucks will be used for distribution from the DB Schenker terminal in Visby to customers on the island, while the two PHEV vehicles will be used for local pick-ups and deliveries in Visby.

“What DB Schenker does at Gotland, with a fossil-free system solution in a unique environment teaches us a lot about the challenges and possibilities that occur when a complete distribution centre is electrified. Going forward, we see the same potential for DB Schenker’s international truck fleet,” says Evalena Falck, Scania Sales Director, Strategic Account Management.

DB Schenker’s truck fleet is electrifying at a fast pace, and the global goal is to make all transports (sea, air and land) climate neutral by 2040. The company says it is working hard to make this goal even faster if at all possible.

Deutsche Bahn’s DB Schenker is a logistics provider focused on the railway industry. In 2002, Deutsche Bahn acquired Schenker-Stinnes, which included divisions for air freight, land freight, and sea freight, including contract logistics and overland transport. The company is headquartered in Essen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

Gotland (sometimes known as Gothland or Gottland) is Sweden’s largest island. It is also a province, county, municipality, and diocese. The islands of Fårö and Gotska Sandön to the north are part of the province, as well as the Karlsö Islands (Little and Great). There are about six thousand islands in the archipelago. The main towns are Visby, the seat of the regional and municipal governments, and Slite.

Featured image provided by DB Schenker.

