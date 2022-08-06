Connect with us

Audi RS3 Drag Races Kia EV6 GT: Can Five Cylinders Beat Two Electric Motors?

Electric Drag Race: Kia EV6 GT vs. Audi RS3 (Video)

The new Kia EV6 is already a hot car in base trim, thanks to its slinky, Lancia Stratos-inspired styling (with a hint of Lotus thrown in) and instant, rear wheel drive torque. The EV6 GT? Even better, thanks to its all wheel drive layout and supercar-baiting acceleration … but, do you ever how will the Korean EV fare against a hole shot specialist like the Audi RS3?

If you answered, “Yes!” to that last question, we’ve got some great news for you: someone has already raced the pair, and caught the results on video!

Now, before you dismiss the Audi and its forced-induction, five-cylinder engine, remember that the Audi Quattro AWD system has long been the high-performance standard. What’s more, the Audi weighs more than 1,320 lbs. less than Kia – and both cars’ makers claim they’ll blast from 0-60 MPH in under 4.0 seconds.

Which car will win in the real world? Place your bets, hit play, and watch the guys from What Car? put these two hot dragsters to the test. Enjoy!

What Car? Kia EV6 GT vs. Audi RS3

To find out how fast the new Kia EV6 GT really is, we decided to drag race it against the Audi RS3. Will electric power trump petrol power? Watch our review to find out.

 

Ha! It wasn’t even close, was it? I mean – it was close, kinda. The Audi driver had a visibly slower reaction time, but the Kia was so far ahead of the RS3 by the end of the runway that it wouldn’t have mattered. The Kia could have given the Rs3 two lengths and the bump and it still would have won!

That’s my take, anyway. What’s yours? Do you think there’s a standard-production ICE car out there than can really run with a high-performance EV like the Model 3 or EV6 GT? If there is, let us know – we’ll try to get the pair lined up and see what we can see!

 

Source | Images: What Car?, via Motor 1.

 
