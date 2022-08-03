New Jersey School District Gets 390 kW of Solar Power on Two Schools

North Haven, CT — Wanaque (New Jersey) Public Schools and Greenskies Clean Focus, a national leader in renewable energy solutions, have energized 390 kilowatts (kW) of new solar projects on two of the district’s schools.

Greenskies partnered with Pfister Energy, a top commercial solar developer and EPC contractor based in Hawthorne, New Jersey, who installed solar panels on the roofs at Wanaque Elementary School (250 kW) and Haskell Elementary School (140 kW).

These solar projects were made possible through a 15-year solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with Greenskies, enabling the school district to install the solar systems at no cost and purchase the electricity they generate at a reduced rate while also outsourcing operation and maintenance costs for the 15-year term.

“Greenskies is excited to support the Wanaque school system by installing on-site solar to provide stable energy costs for years to come,” said Stanley Chin, President and CEO of Greenskies. “Solar delivers substantial energy cost savings, as well as long-term environmental benefits. When schools install solar, it’s really the kids who win the most.”

For the Wanaque Public School Board of Education, “Pursuing solar installations at our school buildings was an opportunity to reduce operating costs, decrease greenhouse gas emissions, and create educational opportunities for students,” said Patrick McQueeney, Superintendent of Schools. “It sends a highly visible message to the Wanaque community that clean energy is attainable.”

Over the next 15 years, these projects will offset 5,730 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2), equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions from 1,059 gas-powered cars or the carbon sequestered by 5,820 acres of U.S. forests. (Source: US EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator)

“Pfister Energy is thrilled to see the solar project at Wanaque Public Schools come to fruition,” said Sean Quin, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Business Development of Pfister. “We are proud to partner with Greenskies and the Wanaque BOE to help reduce the operating costs as well as achieve the sustainability goals of the school district. This project will benefit both the students and the community.”

Courtesy of Greenskies Clean Energy,

