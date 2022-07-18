Taiga Begins Customer Deliveries of Electric Watercraft

Last week, Canadian electric powersports brand Taiga marked the first sale of its all-electric Orca personal watercraft (or “PWC,” but definitely not “JetSki” or “SeaDoo”). Even more important than sales in the EV start space, however, is deliveries – and Taiga has begun those, too!

“This is a significant moment for the Taiga team because not only are we kicking off summer with Orca deliveries, but we are proudly marking the milestone of the first-ever mass-produced electric watercraft available to consumers,” says Sam Bruneau, Taiga CEO. “(After) years of engineering and testing of our revolutionary electric powertrain platform in snow and water has now come full circle, truly changing how people connect with the outdoors.”

Those Taiga Orca Carbon customers are getting a tremendous machine – one that ships with more than 180 HP and instant torque, good for instantaneous lift out of the water, highly precise throttle inputs, an a 65 MPH top speed in its most aggressive “wild” ride mode. That’s the powertrain, though – and, while it’s an awesome piece of engineering, there’s a lot more neat stuff underneath it.

“We worked with some of the best engineers to really design the hull to lift out of the water,” Bruneau told me last week, in Vermont– but more on that, later. “It’s meant to be stable, for cruising, but also maneuverable, for more aggressive riding.”

The Orca Carbon has another neat trick up its sleeve, too. Thanks to its lightweight, composite construction, energy-dense batteries, and ultra-efficient powertrain, the Taiga actually weighs less than the similarly powerful, internal-combustion competition.

You can understand, then, why just about everyone is excited to see Taiga’s positive progress. “Our government has always been a champion for a greener economy,” says the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Canada. “This’s why, last year, we recognized the leading role Taiga is playing in the electrified powersports industry, and stepped up to support the manufacturing of their electric vehicles. I’m very pleased to see this Canadian company beginning deliveries of their first-ever electric personal watercraft. We will continue to support Canadian businesses that are on the cutting-edge of green innovation – it’s good for the economy, the environment, and Canadians.”

Taiga products are currently available through a hybrid direct sales model, which enables customers to order a vehicle direct, online, and pick it up at a participating local powersports dealer, who can assist with setup, trailering, and FAQs.

