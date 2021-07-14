Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy Taiga

Clean Transport

E-Powersports Company Taiga Gets $50 Million For A Factory

Published

Electric powersports company Taiga has been developing some top-shelf, all-electric personal watercraft and snowmobiles in recent years, but it’s about to make even bigger waves (Ha!) in the powersports business thanks to a $50 million raise in support of a new production facility in Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada. The project represents an investment of approximately $125.17 million (Canadian) in government funding. That’s $10M from the federal government of Canada, $30M from the province, and another $10M in municipal funding.

“Our government is supporting the country’s businesses as they become global leaders in the manufacture of green vehicles, creating dependable jobs,” says the Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint Maurice Champlain and Canadian minister of innovation, science, and industry. “Taiga Motors’ arrival in the Mauricie region is a key part of our efforts to enable the region to participate fully in the economic recovery by showcasing local talent.”

All of which is, you know, good. But let’s not forget what’s getting Taiga all this awesome news in the first place: its awesome electric products!

180 HP Taiga Orca Sport PWC

Taiga Orca Sport PWC

That’s the Taiga Orca Sport PWC up there. When I first covered the ski, I wrote that “it packs a 180 HP electric motor, a 65 MPH top speed, and plenty of hoon-tastic torque to help PWC enthusiasts get into all sorts of trouble.” With the new factory in place, the price should drop a bit, too — to something a tick or two below US$15,000. And that, dear friends, will sell a ton of these.

With similar power and torque, the Taiga electric snowmobiles should sell pretty quick, too. And, if you believe the company spokespeople, they’ll have no trouble keeping up with demand.

“This factory will allow Taiga to become the first Canadian EV manufacturer to integrate both automated powertrain assemblies and electric vehicle platforms under one roof for greatly increased efficiency,” says Samuel Bruneau, CEO and one of the co-founders of Taiga. “Thanks to the financing provided by the federal, provincial and municipal governments, we will be able to rapidly increase manufacturing capacity while continuing to drive innovation so that Quebec and Canada can remain leaders disrupting the global powersports market towards a more positive future of outdoor exploration without compromise.”

Once fully operational, it’s claimed that Taiga’s new facility will have an annual production capacity of up to 80,000 units and 3 gigawatt-hours in battery pack and module production. The facility is scheduled to go online in 2022.

Source | Images: Taiga, via PRN.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Canada: 100% Of Car & Passenger Truck Sales Must Be Zero-Emission By 2035 In Canada

Originally published on Transport Canada. To build a cleaner, more prosperous economy that fights climate change and creates good jobs, the Government of Canada...

July 6, 2021

Climate Change

“Last Ice Area” Melting Faster Than Expected

The Wandel Sea and nearby waters north of Canada and Greenland, long known as the “last ice area” because climate scientists previously believed it...

July 2, 2021

Climate Change

Blazes Rage in British Columbia

Story by Kathryn Hansen. So far in 2021, British Columbia has already seen dangerous wildfires and heat. More than 40 wildfires were burning across...

July 2, 2021

Air Quality

First Hellish Heat, Then Hellfire: The Eyes Of The World Are On Lytton BC

It’s a complex time to mourn here in Canada. Almost a thousand unmarked graves of First Nations children have been discovered on only two...

July 2, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.