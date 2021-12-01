Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic Electric UTV Launches — With 110 HP!

The much-speculated-upon fruit of the Zero Polaris union is here, and it looks absolutely bonkers. Meet the new 110 HP all-electric Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic side-by-side, and get ready to re-think who EVs are really for in the process.

First, though, let’s talk a bit about the Ranger XP Kinetic itself. Polaris is calling it, “the hardest working, smoothest riding UTV ever built … with industry-leading horsepower and torque, Ranger XP Kinetic offers more power than ever to pull more, haul more, and get more done.”

Given the precise torque control made possible with an electric motor, hauling or towing heavy loads in sketchy traction conditions should be a breeze, relative to an ICE + CVT combination. The reduced maintenance required by electric powertrains should also make the Ranger a favorite on working farms and ranches, and that’s not lost on Polaris’ management.

“Ranger XP Kinetic is built for our hard-working customers who take pride in their work, value accomplishment, and are always looking for ways to maximize their productivity,” says Steve Menneto, President of Polaris Off-Road. “(It) unlocks the benefits of electrification to enable these customers to drive efficiency and get more done, giving them the power to do more than ever before.”

Polaris Goes Hunting for Accolades

One other target customer who is going to benefit greatly from the new electric Ranger will be hunters. With the silent, scentless running of the XP Kinetic’s electric motors, hunters will be able to get closer to their targets without the noise and stink of an internal combustion engine scaring them away. And, sure, that angle may not play well with the PETA crowd, but it’s a not-insignificant market, and if we can get those rural markets to embrace the benefits of electrification off road, it will only be a matter of time before they embrace the benefits of EVs on the road as well.

In embracing electrification, Polaris has given these particular customers a better product with objective benefits. “Time and again, Polaris has demonstrated our commitment to rider-driven innovation, delivering what our riders need and want, going beyond what they imagined was possible,” offers Mike Speetzen, CEO of Polaris. “Building on this rich legacy, we continue our relentless pursuit to create unmatched riding experiences and are partnering with Zero Motorcycles to harness the incredible capabilities of electric for our customers. The new Ranger XP Kinetic is a powerful example of this.”

The focus on these objective benefits doesn’t end there. From the press release:

“Capable and durable, RANGER XP Kinetic also delivers refined performance with clean, quiet operation for easy conversations with friends and family, stealthy trips to remote hunting spots, and quiet operation around horses and other livestock. The electric powertrain delivers smooth, precise control when operating at low speeds, so customers will have full control and confidence while towing, backing up to a trailer or spraying a fence line. When it’s time to have some fun, the instantaneous torque also delivers quicker acceleration for an exhilarating ride.”



Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic Electric UTV at Work

It’s worth mentioning that this isn’t Polaris’ first electric side-by-side. That vehicle, the 30 HP Ranger EV li-ion, was … fine. It was great, actually, but it’s fully a generation (if not two) behind the 110 HP (!) Ranger XP Kinetic. That huge technology jump comes at a cost, of course, but not an unreasonable one. The Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic Premium is priced from $24,999, compared to $13,699 for the “old” Ranger EV or $19,999 for a base Honda Talon (which is a different type of thing, I know — but it’s also slower than the XP, despite the sporty pretenses).

That leap in performance and capability, of course, came from working with Zero. “Electrifying an already class-leading product is a very complicated undertaking, but with Polaris we had the advantage of starting with both the best UTV in the industry and a very talented and collaborative team,” said Sam Paschel, CEO of Zero Motorcycles. “The combination of Zero Motorcycles’ technology, our passion for electrification as a powertrain solutions provider, and Polaris’ dedication to consumer-led innovation has created an all-new electric Ranger that delivers an incredible rider experience.”

With a wholly reasonable price tag, industry-leading electric tech, and a chassis that’s compatible with more than 90% of existing Polaris Ranger accessories, the new Ranger XP Kinetic is sure to be a hit. That’s just my take, though — what’s yours? Watch the video below, then head on down to the comments section and let us know.

Polaris Ranger XP Electric UTV

Source | Images: Polaris.

Advertisement