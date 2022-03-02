All New Jeep, Chrysler, Ram Products Will Be Electric From 2026

The big news from Stellantis’ (née Chrysler) big Dare Forward 2030 press conference yesterday wasn’t really the first-ever, all-new, all-electric Jeep model. Instead, it was an unsaid statistic that most people (myself, included) missed, but which Motorpasión’s Daniel Murias nailed. That is: every new Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram truck offering will be available as a battery-electric model from 2026.

Now, as it was with Volvo in 2017, when they announced that every new model would be “electrified” from 2019, that does not mean that the company will offer only BEVs from that date. What it does mean, though, is that every new Jeep (or Chrysler, or Dodge, or Ram truck) model introduced after 2026 will be available with a plug – and that, from a company with a CEO as arguably backwards as Stellantis, seems like a very big move in the right direction (even they are being “forced” into the electric vehicle space).

In addition to reducing tailpipe emissions, Stellantis’ Dare Forward plan advances carbon-neutral manufacturing and the creation of a circular, “cradle-to-cradle” business model. The plan calls for a 50% carbon emissions reduction by 2030 (compared with 2021 metrics), with a carbon net zero target of 2038. (!) “Dare Forward 2030 inspires us to become so much more than we’ve ever been,” said Stellantis CEO, Carlos Tavares. “We are expanding our vision, breaking the limits and embracing a new mindset, one that seeks to transform all facets of mobility for the betterment of our families, communities and the societies in which we operate.”

Other fun tidbits included promises to sell five million BEV units by 2030, “reaching 100% of passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger cars and light-duty trucks in the United States.”

What’s Good for Stellantis Employees

So, all positive – but I want to draw your attention to another Tavares quote in the press release. It reads, “We are making Stellantis an extraordinary place to work and a magnet for people with the drive to make customers’ lives better, unleashing our full potential for the digital and electrified future.”

That line is particularly humorous, as it follows just a week after a report from Automotive News that claimed Stellantis was sending its workers emails with tips on how to find new jobs somewhere else. (Emphasis mine.) “This is not a good way to motivate people to work hard for the company,” Christine Virassamy, a representative of the CFDT union, told Bloomberg in an interview. “We have asked them to let up.”

“We want to be a great place to work,” the message seems to be. “But, like, not for you.”

Here’s hoping the Stellantis employees stay employed, then – I, for one, will be seriously looking at the Chrysler Airflow, if it hits production looking anything like the concept they showed at CES back in January. What about you guys? Any electric/electrified Mopar in your potential automotive future? Scroll on down to the comments and let us know.

In the meantime, check out the official “key points” from the Dare Forward 2030 conference, below, and see if there’s anything there that resonates with you, and your vision of whay Stellantis should and could build by 2030. Enjoy!

Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 Plan

FOUNDATION Diversity, operational excellence, house of iconic brands, and a thoughtful product portfolio are Stellantis’ ‘second to none’ differentiators propelling the Company forward. Community of employees spans 170 nationalities across six regions

Achieve 100% of the €5 billion annual cash merger synergies target by the end of 2024

Maintain break-even point at less than 50% of consolidated shipments

Global BEV sales of five million units in 2030, reaching 100% of passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger cars and light-duty trucks in the United States

Lead industry with more than 75 BEVs, including the Jeep brand’s first 100% battery-electric SUV launching in early 2023, followed by the Ram ProMaster BEV later in 2023 and the Ram 1500 BEV pickup truck in 2024

Specific U.S. product offensive of more than 25 all-new BEVs

New car revenues from premium and luxury vehicle segments to increase fourfold TECH Stellantis’ ambition is to embrace breakthrough ideas to offer innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility. Confirm EV Day and Software Day commitments

Increase planned battery capacity by 140 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to approximately 400 GWh

Expand hydrogen fuel cell technology to large vans in 2024; first U.S. offering in 2025; further expands to heavy-duty trucks

With Waymo, pave the way for sustainable “Delivery as a Service”

Announce Stellantis Corporate Venture Fund with €300 million initial funding for advanced technologies adoption CARE Ethical responsibility is at the core of Stellantis to ensure a sustainable future of mobility for our customers, our employees, and our planet. 50% carbon emissions reduction by 2030, compared with 2021 metrics, on the way to carbon net zero by 2038

Circular economy “cradle-to-cradle” business unit

Target top rankings for customer satisfaction across products and services

Women to hold at least 35% of leadership roles

Double the number of leaders with profit and loss responsibility

Roll out Software and Data and Electric academies to support transformation VALUE Stellantis’ ambition is to be ‘second to none’ in value creation for all stakeholders while unleashing an entrepreneurial mindset. Reach one-third of global sales online in 2030; launch a global digital marketplace offering customers a seamless journey through the entire Stellantis galaxy of products and services

More autonomy to seven accretive businesses: mobility, financial services, pre-owned cars, aftermarket, data as-a-service, circular economy, commercial vehicles

Leadership in commercial vehicle market powered by 26 new launches and electric offerings in all segments, including new Ram 1500 BEV

More than 25% of global Net Revenues coming from regions outside Enlarged Europe and North America

China: Plan for asset-light business model to reduce fixed costs and limit exposure to geopolitical risk, with Net Revenues of €20 billion FINANCIAL Stellantis will manage the transition period toward electrification while delivering double-digit Adjusted Operating Income (AOI) margins and maximizing shareholder value. Net Revenues to double to €300 billion by 2030 while sustaining double-digit AOI margin through the entire plan period

Generate more than €20 billion in Industrial Free Cash Flows in 2030

Target a 25-30% dividend payout ratio through 2025 and the repurchase of up to 5% of outstanding common shares

Sources | Images: Motorpasión, Motor1, Reuters, Stellantis.

