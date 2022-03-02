All New Jeep, Chrysler, Ram Products Will Be Electric From 2026

The big news from Stellantis’ (née Chrysler) big Dare Forward 2030 press conference yesterday wasn’t really the first-ever, all-new, all-electric Jeep model. Instead, it was an unsaid statistic that most people (myself, included) missed, but which Motorpasión’s Daniel Murias nailed. That is: every new Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram truck offering will be available as a battery-electric model from 2026.
Now, as it was with Volvo in 2017, when they announced that every new model would be “electrified” from 2019, that does not mean that the company will offer only BEVs from that date. What it does mean, though, is that every new Jeep (or Chrysler, or Dodge, or Ram truck) model introduced after 2026 will be available with a plug – and that, from a company with a CEO as arguably backwards as Stellantis, seems like a very big move in the right direction (even they are being “forced” into the electric vehicle space).
In addition to reducing tailpipe emissions, Stellantis’ Dare Forward plan advances carbon-neutral manufacturing and the creation of a circular, “cradle-to-cradle” business model. The plan calls for a 50% carbon emissions reduction by 2030 (compared with 2021 metrics), with a carbon net zero target of 2038. (!) “Dare Forward 2030 inspires us to become so much more than we’ve ever been,” said Stellantis CEO, Carlos Tavares. “We are expanding our vision, breaking the limits and embracing a new mindset, one that seeks to transform all facets of mobility for the betterment of our families, communities and the societies in which we operate.”
Other fun tidbits included promises to sell five million BEV units by 2030, “reaching 100% of passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger cars and light-duty trucks in the United States.”
What’s Good for Stellantis Employees
So, all positive – but I want to draw your attention to another Tavares quote in the press release. It reads, “We are making Stellantis an extraordinary place to work and a magnet for people with the drive to make customers’ lives better, unleashing our full potential for the digital and electrified future.”
That line is particularly humorous, as it follows just a week after a report from Automotive News that claimed Stellantis was sending its workers emails with tips on how to find new jobs somewhere else. (Emphasis mine.) “This is not a good way to motivate people to work hard for the company,” Christine Virassamy, a representative of the CFDT union, told Bloomberg in an interview. “We have asked them to let up.”
“We want to be a great place to work,” the message seems to be. “But, like, not for you.”
Here’s hoping the Stellantis employees stay employed, then – I, for one, will be seriously looking at the Chrysler Airflow, if it hits production looking anything like the concept they showed at CES back in January. What about you guys? Any electric/electrified Mopar in your potential automotive future? Scroll on down to the comments and let us know.
In the meantime, check out the official “key points” from the Dare Forward 2030 conference, below, and see if there’s anything there that resonates with you, and your vision of whay Stellantis should and could build by 2030. Enjoy!
Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 Plan
|FOUNDATION
|Diversity, operational excellence, house of iconic brands, and a thoughtful product portfolio are Stellantis’ ‘second to none’ differentiators propelling the Company forward.
|
|TECH
|Stellantis’ ambition is to embrace breakthrough ideas to offer innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility.
|
|CARE
|Ethical responsibility is at the core of Stellantis to ensure a sustainable future of mobility for our customers, our employees, and our planet.
|
|VALUE
|Stellantis’ ambition is to be ‘second to none’ in value creation for all stakeholders while unleashing an entrepreneurial mindset.
|
|FINANCIAL
|Stellantis will manage the transition period toward electrification while delivering double-digit Adjusted Operating Income (AOI) margins and maximizing shareholder value.
|
