This New SUPER73 Z-MIAMI E-Bike Is No Joke

Almost every “clever” press release or product announcement we get on April Fools’ is groan-inducing. Sure, some of them are fun – but most of them are trying way too hard. The email I got from the e-bike experts at SUPER73 was different, though. It talked about re-engineering its popular Z-1 model to make it an ideal urban runabout. What’s more, they’d offer it in super rad metallic teals, purples, and pinks – and call it MIAMI BIKE.

“It sucks that this is an April Fools’,” I wrote one of my PR buddies. “This would be an awesome little bike.”

Well, kids– the joke’s on me. The SUPER73 MIAMI BIKE is real!

“The much anticipated SUPER73-Z Miami has arrived!” reads the company’s copy. “We’ve taken the best elements of the iconic Z1 and re-engineered the bike from the ground up. With a powerful new motor, lightweight aircraft-grade aluminum alloy frame, and a convenient removable battery, the all new Z is the perfect launch point into the world of SUPER73.”

I should have guessed the guys and gals at SUPER73 would get this one right. With celebrity-backed one-off builds and collaborations with industry leaders like Indian, Roland Sands, and HotWheels, they have their fingers very much on the pulse of the cultural zeitgeist (you didn’t think I knew that word, did you?). And, while I haven’t ridden the new bike, the old Z-1 I rode in Orange County last year was an absolute blast to ride. Making the bike lighter, brighter, and cheaper couldn’t possibly make the riding experience worse, could it?

Probably not. Regardless, you can check out my interview with SUPER73 CEO, LeGrand Crewse, below, then check out SUPER73’s official MIAMI BIKE explainer video before scrolling down to the bottom of the page and letting us know what you think of the new e-bike in the comments.

LIVE from LA: Discussing the Future of E-mobility w/ SUPER73

Source | Images: SUPER73, via email.

