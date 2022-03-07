Indian + Super73 Launch eFTR Hooligan 1.2 E-Bike

Indian has taken a page from its cross-town rivals at Harley-Davidson and launched an e-bike of their own to put against the Serial 1 line. It’s called the eFTR Hooligan 1.2, and – if you’re a certain type of rider – it’s already the flat-track inspired electric moped of your dreams.

Built as a collaboration between Indian Motorcycle and SUPER73, the eFTR Hooligan hopes to appeal to adventurers, fun-seekers, established motorcyclists, and the e-bike-curious by combining accessible thrills with affordable, eco-conscious transportation. Even better: in most markets, there’s no motorcycle license required!

Indian E-bike Looks the Part

As a bike, the Indian eFTR Hooligan 1.2 takes a trusted electric powertrain and high-end suspension, braking, and frame components from SUPER73 and combines that with moto-inspired “flat track” styling from Indian Motorcycle. The look, we think, is successful in getting the message across without alienating new riders.

The official release for the Indian eFTR Hooligan 1.2 e-bike references several premium electric bike features, including a lightweight aluminum chassis, 20 in. wire wheels, hydraulic disc brakes, and an inverted front fork. The bike’s 960-watt removable battery delivers more than 40 miles of range at 20 mph in throttle-only operation (no pedaling) and more than 75 miles of range when using ECO pedal assist mode. Top speeds is about 28 mph in the bike’s most aggressive mode, and riders can select from several ride modes via the SUPER73 mobile app to suit their local e-bike laws.

Take a look at this launch video of the new Indian e-bike below, then let us know what you think of the eFTR Hooligan in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

eFTR Overview & Specs

One eFTR Hooligan 1.2 electric bike with battery and charger (North America 120-volt compatible)

ECO pedal assist mode offers 75 miles of range*

Throttle-only operation offers 40 miles of range*

Off-Road Mode delivers throttle speeds above 28 mph

A custom seat, mid moto-style bars, a gold chain, and a relocated battery that features Indian Motorcycle branding

Aggressive tire tread pattern, inverted front forks, and an FTR-inspired LED headlight and wind deflector

Ask your dealer about financing options for payments as low as $77 per month**

*Battery range estimates depend on conditions such as rider weight, speed, temperature, wind, tire pressure, terrain, incline, etc. Mileage may vary.

**$77 monthly payment based on MSRP of $3,999, Tier 1 credit financed for 60 months at an APR of 5.59% with no money down. Monthly payment does not include taxes, insurance or any additional dealer fees. Other financing options available, see dealer for details.

Safety Check and respect your local laws Other Specifications Product Weight: 73 lb. (33 kg.)

Total Length: 68.3 in. (1735 mm.)

Seat Height: 31.0 in. (787 mm.)

Front Tire: GRZLY 20 in. x 4.5 in.

Rear Tire: GRZLY 20 in. x 5 in. Required Sold Separately Helmet Weight Capacity 325 lb. (147 kg.) Warranty Warranty Returns No Returns California residents WARNING

Source | Images: SUPER73.

Advertisement