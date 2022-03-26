Video: Inside Look At Tesla’s Giga Berlin

YouTuber StuffmasterBen has shared a four-minute video from inside Tesla’s Gigafactory in Berlin. Set against the backdrop of some energizing music, a drone provides a bird’s eye view of the factory from above and then flies inside, showing the factory’s machines making machines.

As the drown flies overhead, it gives a detailed look inside the German Tesla factory. I’m going to be honest — I found myself ducking as the drown flew around robots and into areas that I don’t think a human could fit into.

Tesla recently held its official opening, and CEO Elon Musk was dancing as he handed off the first made-in-Germany electric vehicles. He also gave a motivating speech at the opening. After comparing Tesla with a gemstone, Elon reminded everyone what Tesla’s purpose was and why it’s important.

“Every vehicle that we make will be another step in the direction of a sustainable energy future. We will also make battery storage. So this is going to be very important for storing renewable energy — so, for solar and wind. Because it’s intermittent, it needs to be stored, but we’re extremely confident that the world will transition to a sustainable energy future with the combination of solar, plus battery storage, and electric vehicles.

He also shared the importance of being hopeful about the future — especially about solving climate change and expanding sustainable energy. His message of hope and Tesla’s presence in Germany is also affecting the region, which was at one time struggling economically.

The Brandenburg area has been dealing with a shortage of jobs but Tesla is bringing not just any jobs, but clean energy jobs to the area.

