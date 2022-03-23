Elon Musk: Tesla Giga Berlin Will Be A Gem For Germany, Europe, & The World

Tesla’s newest factory, Giga Berlin, will be a gem for the world, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during the made-in-Germany Model Y delivery event at Giga Berlin. Elon handed off the first German-made Tesla Model Ys while dancing happily for his customers, supporters, and the world this week.

Elon said:

“I’m incredibly excited to hand over the first production cars from our incredible team here at Giga Berlin Brandenburg. This is a great day for the factory and I just like to thank everyone who helped. Thank you, thank you very much. It really made a big difference.

“And to the community, Tesla will make sure that this is a gem — a gemstone for the area, for Germany, for Europe, and for the world.

“Every vehicle that we make will be another step in the direction of a sustainable energy future. We will also make battery storage. So this is going to be very important for storing renewable energy — so, for solar and wind. Because it’s intermittent, it needs to be stored, but we’re extremely confident that the world will transition to a sustainable energy future with the combination of solar, plus battery storage, and electric vehicles.

“If you have those three legs of the stool, then you can create a sustainable energy future for as long as the sun shines and the wind blows.

“I want to be clear that sometimes people are sad about the future or they think, well, ‘will we solve sustainable energy?’ and ‘maybe the climate issue is too late’ or something like that. I really want to assure everyone that you can have hope in the future.

“You should have hope in the future. This problem will be solved. And this factory is a major step in that direction. And so, believe in the future.”

Minister #Habeck bei der Eröffnung der #Tesla–#Gigafactory: „Das ist ein besonderer Tag für die Region und für die #Verkehrswende durch #Elektromobilität in Deutschland. Dieses Tempo brauchen wir auch bei anderen Infrastrukturvorhaben und beim #ErneuerbareEnergien-Ausbau.“ pic.twitter.com/JH8ggpAhPf — Bundesministerium für Wirtschaft und Klimaschutz (@BMWK) March 22, 2022

Tesla Is A Gem

To be honest, it was a pleasant surprise that Elon used the terms gem and gemstone, as I’m always tweeting that either he or Tesla are gems (and I usually tag him in the interesting photos) — perhaps that’s just an interesting coincidence. I even have an old Twitter Moments series matching a few colorful Teslas with gemstones and minerals — and this was well before I started writing for CleanTechnica.

When we think of something precious, we often compare that thought to rare gems, minerals, or something of high value. And what is more valuable than a fully sustainable future, a goal that Tesla and its employees globally are passionately working toward?

This is worth more than any beryl, corundum, carbon (diamond or rare shungite), or natural Moissoanite from a meteorite. We can’t enjoy these gems or life if we are not here — or if we don’t have a planet with the capabilities of supporting human life. Right now we have a planet, but our dependence on fossil fuels is wreaking havoc on our environment. And I’m not naive to think that mining the actual gems and minerals doesn’t have an effect. In the end, people with good hearts and who passionately care about our world do what we can to help as well as what we can to offset our own negative impacts.

I think writing for CleanTechnica and also supporting Tesla’s mission are two small ways I help.

Featured photo credit: Tobias Lindh, used with permission

