The Tesla Effect Is Happening In Germany

Germany will begin to experience the well-known Tesla effect soon. I’ve written about the Tesla effect on Texas as the company started building the factory there and impacted the Austin area in a positive way. Tesmanian recently reported on Tesla’s positive effect on Germany already, and I see comparisons.

As with Texas, Tesla is bringing thousands of jobs. In Texas, Tesla brought over 10,000 jobs. In Germany, Tesla plans to hire 12,000 employees for its Phase 1 expansion and has already hired 3,500 employees so far.

In Brandenburg, Tesmanian noted that the Brandenburg region has been struggling with a shortage of jobs. Tesla’s recent grand opening and its Phase 1 will help transform the area from one that was struggling with a job shortage into an economic powerhouse for Germany. This is what I mean by the Tesla effect. Tesla has a positive impact on the geographic regions where it chooses to expand its company.

Tesla’s goal is to ensure a sustainable energy future for all of us and recently held its grand opening ceremony of the factory along with the first deliveries of its made-in-Germany Model Ys.

If we look back to what Tesla announced in 2020, we can see that its plans for Germany are unfolding beautifully. Although Tesla’s website for Giga Berlin has changed to reflect its progress since then, Tesla initially stated its goals for Giga Berlin, which Twitter user JPR007 posted in 2020. He tweeted:

“Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg Phase 1 will focus on production of Model Y, with a target capacity of 10,000 vehicles per week.

“For the artistically inclined, that translates to 500,000 vehicles per year.

“Located at a 300-hectare site in the municipality of Grünheide, construction of Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg is expected to begin in 2020 with production targeted for 2021.

“We estimate that during Phase 1 we will employ up to 12,000 people, with roles being filled by local residents and employees from wider Europe” We want the best talent collaborating and working together to achieve the mission”

On its website for Giga Berlin , Tesla currently states that its existence is based on the refusal to do things as they have always been done, noting that this requires the continual adjustment of the way Tesla designs its products. A quick glance at the list of available jobs shows an endless scroll through a list of job availabilities. I didn’t count them, but many of them fall into the categories such as manufacturing, construction, human resources, engineering, supply change, and operations.

