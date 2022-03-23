Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

The Tesla Effect Is Happening In Germany

Published

Germany will begin to experience the well-known Tesla effect soon. I’ve written about the Tesla effect on Texas as the company started building the factory there and impacted the Austin area in a positive way. Tesmanian recently reported on Tesla’s positive effect on Germany already, and I see comparisons.

As with Texas, Tesla is bringing thousands of jobs. In Texas, Tesla brought over 10,000 jobs. In Germany, Tesla plans to hire 12,000 employees for its Phase 1 expansion and has already hired 3,500 employees so far.

In Brandenburg, Tesmanian noted that the Brandenburg region has been struggling with a shortage of jobs. Tesla’s recent grand opening and its Phase 1 will help transform the area from one that was struggling with a job shortage into an economic powerhouse for Germany. This is what I mean by the Tesla effect. Tesla has a positive impact on the geographic regions where it chooses to expand its company.

Tesla’s goal is to ensure a sustainable energy future for all of us and recently held its grand opening ceremony of the factory along with the first deliveries of its made-in-Germany Model Ys.

If we look back to what Tesla announced in 2020, we can see that its plans for Germany are unfolding beautifully. Although Tesla’s website for Giga Berlin has changed to reflect its progress since then, Tesla initially stated its goals for Giga Berlin, which Twitter user JPR007 posted in 2020. He tweeted:

“Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg Phase 1 will focus on production of Model Y, with a target capacity of 10,000 vehicles per week.

“For the artistically inclined, that translates to 500,000 vehicles per year.

“Located at a 300-hectare site in the municipality of Grünheide, construction of Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg is expected to begin in 2020 with production targeted for 2021.

“We estimate that during Phase 1 we will employ up to 12,000 people, with roles being filled by local residents and employees from wider Europe” We want the best talent collaborating and working together to achieve the mission”

On its website for Giga Berlin, Tesla currently states that its existence is based on the refusal to do things as they have always been done, noting that this requires the continual adjustment of the way Tesla designs its products. A quick glance at the list of available jobs shows an endless scroll through a list of job availabilities. I didn’t count them, but many of them fall into the categories such as manufacturing, construction, human resources, engineering, supply change, and operations.
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

Johnna owns less than one share of $TSLA currently and supports Tesla's mission. She also gardens, collects interesting minerals and can be found on TikTok

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Shell Is Offering Tesla & Other EV Subscriptions In Germany

Shell oil company is offering Tesla and other EV subscriptions in Germany. This is something that we haven’t really seen an oil company do...

10 hours ago
Tesla will be a gem Tesla will be a gem

Cars

Elon Musk: Tesla Giga Berlin Will Be A Gem For Germany, Europe, & The World

Tesla’s newest factory, Giga Berlin, will be a gem for the world, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during the made-in-Germany Model Y delivery event...

11 hours ago
centralized power centralized power

Cars

Opinion: A Centralized Power Focus Failed Legacy Automakers

Today’s automotive landscape is very different than the one that dominated the late 20th century. Why didn't the Big Three automakers adapt to increasingly...

13 hours ago
Photo by Chanan Bos - CleanTechnica Photo by Chanan Bos - CleanTechnica

Cars

What Does Elon Musk Tweet About? (Infographic)

Elon Musk is known for his unique and candid use of Twitter, just one piece of the disruptive ethos helping to market himself and his companies...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.