Tesla Sends Out Invites To Giga Texas Cyber Rodeo

Tesla has sent out invites to its Giga Texas celebration. The theme will be Cyber Rodeo. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted out the graphics just as the invites were sent out. I received one and will be attending for CleanTechnica. This will be my first time attending a rodeo.

According to documents from the Travis County Commissioner’s Court, the event will begin at 4:00 pm and end at midnight. The event is the celebration of the opening of Tesla Gigafactory Texas, which is Tesla’s second US-based car production facility and fourth Gigafactory. Tesla also has factories in New York and Nevada, but they don’t produce vehicles.

I want to quickly recap just how massive of an impact Tesla will have on Texas. It’s important to understand that Tesla’s move to Texas is helping the state become even more of a symbol for sustainability. Tesla will be providing thousands of jobs, and its partnerships with the local community are unique treasures themselves. Tesla is partnering with local universities and schools to help students who want a career in manufacturing excel.

Regarding the image of Texas, many perceive it as an oil and gas state, and it is (Texas is the nation’s top oil producer), but what isn’t often mentioned is that Texas is quietly leading in the renewables sector.

CNBC reported in February 2022 that Texas led the US in new renewable energy projects last year. In Texas, a total of 7,352 megawatts of new wind, solar, and energy storage installation projects were recorded. In a report by the American Clean Power Association, Texas led in both new installation additions in 2021 and clean power development by the percentage of projects under construction and/or advanced development. You can read the full report here.

