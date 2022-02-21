Connect with us

Image courtesy of Tesla.

Clean Transport

Tesla’s Giga Fest At Giga Texas Date: April 7, 2022

Published

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has announced the date of Tesla’s Giga Fest at Giga Texas — twice. He actually pulled a prank with the first one when he told us it would be on April 1st. A lot of people, including myself, were a little frustrated, but Elon wouldn’t be Elon if he didn’t pull some type of April Fools prank on us. I just wasn’t expecting one before Mardi Gras.

Gail Alfar asked Elon if a date had been planned for the Giga Fest and his replies are below.

Although I haven’t been invited, I’m a bit hopeful that I can attend since Tesla invited me to the Plaid event and AI Day event. And I live closer to Austin than I do the Bay Area. Invite or not, I plan on going just to visit Austin and meet other Tesla friends. I figured that if I don’t get invited, I can explore Austin and find some rock shops — those are always fun.

Teslarati noted that the planned Giga Fest event could be the largest barbecue in Texas state history, and it’s being held to honor Tesla’s largest accomplishment to date. The event in Berlin celebrating Giga Berlin was limited to 5,000 people due to Germany’s Covid-19 restrictions, but Texas has been very lenient, so we aren’t sure how many people will attend. Elon replied to Zack that some invites would be sent out.

April is a great time for spring festivities. The Tesla Giga Fest will be held 7 days after Lent ends — something to keep in mind if you’re fasting.

I am certainly ready for the spring, warm weather, and Giga Fest. How about you?

 
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession.

