Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Tesla Giga Texas Update: 10K Low-Skilled Jobs, $1 Billion In Costs, Construction To Be Completed In 2021

Published

There are some new updates out for Tesla Giga Texas. We knew beforehand that Tesla was planning to create thousands of jobs in Austin building the gigafactory. Reuters reports that the figure is about 10,000 low-skilled jobs. As far as manufacturing, Tesla is already running full speed ahead with its new START Manufacturing program, which recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new facilities.

Tesla recently submitted filings for the five main parts of Model Y production to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR). These outlined Tesla’s spending budget on various manufacturing capabilities at Giga Texas.

In a nutshell, Tesla plans to spend over $1 billion on Giga Texas and construction should be completed by the end of this year (end of next month).

The filings also mention a budget for each section.

  • General assembly: $493 million.
  • Paint: $126 million.
  • Casting $109 million.
  • Stamping: $150 million.
  • Body-in-white: $182 million.

In total, the facilities will have a combined square footage of around 4.3 million and a combined cost of $1.06 billion.

Tesla plans to have both Giga Texas and Giga Berlin start production by the end of the year. These are critical elements of its growth plan. Giga Berlin has run into some snags with so-called environmental groups that seem to only care about stopping Tesla rather than helping the environment. In bright contrast, Giga Texas seemingly has the full support of the state government.

With Tesla completing the first phase of a major manufacturing project, the $1.06 billion investment will enable Tesla to grow rapidly while producing as many as 500,000 Model Ys annually at Giga Texas alone. This is the first phase. Model 3, Cybertruck, and Tesla Semi production will eventually be added as well, according to Tesla plans.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

A Ford Executive Told Potential Mustang Mach-E Buyer It’d Probably Be Better To Buy A Tesla

Auto dealers strike again. Unable to avoid or removing dealer markup fees on the Mustang Mach-E, a Ford executive told a potential customer to...

4 hours ago

Cars

16% Plugin Vehicle Share In Chinese Auto Market!

Plugin vehicles are all the rage in China, having scored 325,000 registrations in October, up 113% year over year (YoY). That’s an especially impressive...

12 hours ago

Cars

Points Biden Is Missing: GM Has Fought EV Progress (Repeatedly), Tesla Has Led Vehicle Electrification.

I find it really odd that the Biden administration is not only ignoring Tesla and its contributions to the electric vehicle market but is...

23 hours ago

Clean Transport

In Midst Of Climate Crisis, Focus On Fossil Fuel Subsidies, Not Elon Musk’s Wealth From Shares Of Transformative Companies

I’ve seen quite a few vehement Twitter posts regarding Elon Musk, Tesla, subsidies, that 2008 government loan in which Tesla repaid American taxpayers back...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.