Tesla Giga Texas Update: 10K Low-Skilled Jobs, $1 Billion In Costs, Construction To Be Completed In 2021

There are some new updates out for Tesla Giga Texas. We knew beforehand that Tesla was planning to create thousands of jobs in Austin building the gigafactory. Reuters reports that the figure is about 10,000 low-skilled jobs. As far as manufacturing, Tesla is already running full speed ahead with its new START Manufacturing program, which recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new facilities.

NEWS: Tesla appears to have filed for approval (11/19/21) for the five main sections of Giga Texas to begin operation.

Total valuation $1.06 Billion

— Gail Alfar (Austin) (@GailAlfarATX) November 20, 2021

Tesla recently submitted filings for the five main parts of Model Y production to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR). These outlined Tesla’s spending budget on various manufacturing capabilities at Giga Texas.

In a nutshell, Tesla plans to spend over $1 billion on Giga Texas and construction should be completed by the end of this year (end of next month).

The filings also mention a budget for each section.

General assembly: $493 million.

Paint: $126 million.

Casting $109 million.

Stamping: $150 million.

Body-in-white: $182 million.

In total, the facilities will have a combined square footage of around 4.3 million and a combined cost of $1.06 billion.

Welcome to Giga Texas – on Tesla Road! pic.twitter.com/iOmajPL15W — Omead Afshar (@omead) November 19, 2021

Tesla plans to have both Giga Texas and Giga Berlin start production by the end of the year. These are critical elements of its growth plan. Giga Berlin has run into some snags with so-called environmental groups that seem to only care about stopping Tesla rather than helping the environment. In bright contrast, Giga Texas seemingly has the full support of the state government.

With Tesla completing the first phase of a major manufacturing project, the $1.06 billion investment will enable Tesla to grow rapidly while producing as many as 500,000 Model Ys annually at Giga Texas alone. This is the first phase. Model 3, Cybertruck, and Tesla Semi production will eventually be added as well, according to Tesla plans.

