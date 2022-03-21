Connect with us

Taiga Begins Deliveries of Electric Snowmobiles (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation)

Taiga Begins Deliveries of its Electric Snowmobile

Now that deliveries have begun, it’s safe to say Taiga is the real deal!

The Taiga Nomad was the world’s first electric snowmobile to reach production, and – as the company continues to ramp up production – the first examples of the electric ski have begun to reach customers.

Taiga leveraged a “clean sheet design” that mechanically simplified the traditional snowmobile platform and increased its functionality for workhorse tasks, family outings, or trail riding. Combined with zero powertrain maintenance, customizable drive parameters, and a hyper-precise, proprietary throttle control system, the company believes they’ve maximized Nomad’s ease of use and approachability for novices and traditional 2-stroke/ICE ski customers alike.

“The delivery of our Nomad snowmobile is the realization of a seven year vision to provide riders an electric snowmobile that does not compromise performance while preserving the environment,” says Taiga CEO Sam Bruneau, who we were lucky enough to interview last year. “Our customers are now able to experience firsthand the revolutionary technology and cutting-edge design that makes Taiga a sustainable alternative, while outperforming traditional powertrains. We are just getting started in pushing the boundaries of what our technology can do and are laser-focused on ramping up snowmobile deliveries.”

By electrifying one of the most challenging vehicles in the off-road segment, Taiga seeks to position itself as an innovator in the powersports industry, and intends to capture not just the snowmobile market, but the personal watercraft market as well in the months ahead with the hotly anticipated and stupid-fast, 180 HP Orca.

Well— highly anticipated by me, anyway.

Taiga Personal Watercraft

Image courtesy Taiga.

The Taiga Nomad electric snowmobile is being built in a new, state-of-the-art facility made possible by some $50 million in grants the company received last year. Once fully operational, it’s claimed that the new facility will have an annual production capacity of up to 80,000 snowmobiles and watercraft, as well as up to 3 gigawatt-hours in battery pack and module production. The facility is scheduled to be running at full capacity later this year.

Source | Images: Taiga.

 
