Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Cadillac LYRIQ

Cars

GM Begins Production of Electric Cadillac Lyriq

The electric Cadillac bows, a full nine months early!

Published

GM celebrated the production of its first Ultium-powered electric Cadillac Lyriq rolling off the assembly line at its sprawling Spring Hill, Tennessee complex earlier today. It also announced plans to reopen its order books in May after selling out the entirety of its first production run within minutes of the vehicle’s announcement last year.

If all this feels a bit sooner than expected, then you you have a good memory. That’s because it is sooner than expected. In fact, GM’s production start for the big electric Cadillac is a full nine months ahead of the original launch schedule. (It’s a preemie— awww.)

Electric Cadillac Lyriq at Spring Hill Plant

Image courtesy Detroit Beureau.

How did they get so far ahead of schedule? Jamie Brewer, chief engineer of the Lyriq, credits GM’s development of virtual design and validation tools, saying it’s something that’s been happening for several years now. The Ultium platform, too, earned praise from Brewer. “Thanks to the modular and highly flexible Ultium Platform that powers Lyriq, along with advanced virtual development tools, Cadillac has been able to accelerate development and put more real-world miles on prototypes sooner than expected,” he added. “It’s exciting to see our objectives realized on the road — and it means we are on track to bring this pioneering electric luxury vehicle to customers nine months earlier than originally planned.”

At launch, the Cadillac Lyriq will be available a number of high-tech features and “stirring performance” courtesy of a 12-module, 100 kilowatt-hour battery pack and a rear-wheel-drive Ultium Platform to deliver a Cadillac-estimated 340 HP and 440 Nm of TQ (about 325 lb-ft). What’s more, Cadillac estimates more than 300 miles of all-electric range on a fully charged battery.

Lyriq also offers high-speed DC fast charging for public stations at 190 kW, enabling Lyriq buyers to add about 75 miles of range in just 10 minutes of charging time. For home charging, Cadillac offers a segment-leading 19.2 kW charging module, which can add over 50 miles of range per hour of charge.

 

Source: GM, via Detroit Beureau.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Porsche Taycan Apple Logo Porsche Taycan Apple Logo

Autonomous Vehicles

Rumor: 2025 Apple Car Will Be Built By Porsche

The on-again/off-again Apple Car seems to be on again ... with help from Porsche!

5 hours ago
Porsche electric car Porsche electric car

Cars

Porsche Ramps Up Its Electric Car Plans

Battery-electric versions of the Porsche Boxster and Cayman are coming.

1 day ago
Volkswagen EV lineup Volkswagen EV lineup

Cars

Volkswagen Says EV Operations Will Be Profitable Earlier Than Expected

Volkswagen says its EVs may become profitable sooner than it thought.

6 days ago

Cars

Creating Tomorrow’s EV Market Today: US Drivers Can Start Here

By Liz Najman

7 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.