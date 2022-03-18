E-Bike Profile: Bavarian Electric Cycles

Founded by chopper enthusiast Hadrian Dorfman in Germany, Bavarian Electric Cycles builds highly customized, hand-crafted e-bikes with powerful motors, high-end components, and (of course) a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, built like traditional choppers.

“You know, I really like Harleys,” Hadrien told us in a 2021 interview. “The old ones. The dirty ones. (But) the audacity and true nice mechanic-love is not something one should await from big companies. That’s, unfortunately, how the world has become. Not me. I build my company alone, without capital. Special bikes for special people.”

The way it works is fairly simple. Someone finds Hadrien online — usually through Facebook or Instagram or one of the other social media outlets listed, below — and they reach out to him. Now and then they want exactly the bike they saw in the picture, but they usually want something unique to them. Something that’s “truly theirs”, and Hadrien is up for that. “So there is a basis, and the client ask for what he wants. And, me, I check if it’s doable, find a compromise, and build it.”

If all that sounds good to you, give Bavarian Electric Cycles a call. You’ll get a bike like nothing else, just be warned: it won’t be cheap, and it won’t ship next day air. If you know exactly what you want in an e-bike, and you simply can’t find it anywhere else, though? Hadrien is your man.

