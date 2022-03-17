Connect with us

US Labor Secretary Walsh Tours Tesla’s Giga Texas With Elon Musk

US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh was recently given a tour of Giga Texas by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The visit preceded the planned Giga Texas grand opening, which is scheduled for April 7. The gigafactory is also Tesla’s new headquarters. Axios noted that Musk and Secretary Walsh held a 75-minute conversation that included topics such as inflation, American innovation, and job creation in Texas.

Ever since the start of construction, Tesla has promised thousands of jobs — and has kept that promise. Last year, Tesla and Del Valle Independent School District (IDS) announced a signing day where graduates were selected to work at Giga Texas. You can read more about that and my short interview with Del Valle ISD Superintendent Annette Tielle for more perspective on that collaboration.

Last November, it was announced that Tesla was planning to create thousands of jobs in Austin. The figure, according to reports, was around 10,000 low-skilled jobs. These types of jobs don’t require a bachelor’s or other types of college degrees.

Tesla has also partnered with Huston-Tillotson University, the city’s only Historical Black College or University (HBCU), and Austin Community College to provide internships and jobs. For Austin Community College, Tesla launched a START Manufacturing program, a 14-week training program that gives students hands-on learning needed for a manufacturing career at Tesla.

Considering how the Biden administration hasn’t been that friendly toward Tesla, it’s refreshing to see the Labor Secretary tour Giga Texas. Earlier this month, Secretary Wash said that he would love to have a conversation with Elon Musk in an interview on Yahoo! Finance.

“Let me put it this way. I would love to have a conversation with Mr. Musk and talk about anything he would like to talk about. Certainly it’s a big company in the United States of America, and a very innovative company in the United States of America. I am willing to have a conversation with anybody.”

 
