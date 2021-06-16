Tesla & Austin Community College Launch New Tesla START Manufacturing Program

Austin Community College (ACC) and Tesla have launched a new 14-week intensive training program that will give students hands-on learning experiences for a manufacturing career at Tesla. The new Tesla START Manufacturing Program at ACC is the first of its kind in the nation.

This. Is. Big!

Austin Community College District and @Tesla team up to announce Tesla START Manufacturing at ACC. 👏👏👏

The new 14-week training program provides the skills you need for a high demand career at Tesla. 🚘

Learn more > https://t.co/lWiS735ST8#Tesla pic.twitter.com/Aa5lpo2Q8Y — ACC District 🦇 (@accdistrict) June 15, 2021

Through a combination of in-class theory, hands-on labs, and the flexibility of self-paced study, students can gain technical knowledge while earning certifications along with detailed knowledge about Tesla and its products and services. This will help students prepare for a career at Tesla.

Students who participate in the study are also paid employees at Tesla while completing the program, and once they’ve completed it, they are eligible for a full-time position at Tesla. Some of the hands-on experiences that students will get to learn are robotics and control systems to design, build, and maintain advanced machines. Students will work in specialized labs located at ACC’s Riverside Campus. For students who want to take the program but can’t afford tuition, financial support is available — up to full coverage.

ACC listed the START Manufacturing program requirements, which are:

High school diploma or equivalent.

Mechanical aptitude: ability to take apart machines, equipment, or devices to remove and replace defective parts.

Technical ability: Ability to check blueprints, repair manuals, or parts catalogs as necessary.

Detail oriented: Strong organizational and follow up skills.

Problem-solving ability: Ability to think outside the box to solve new problems.

Physical ability: Ability to use common tools such as hammers, hoists, saws, drills, and wrenches.

Ability to maintain focus while working individually.

Ability to work quickly under pressure.

Versatility: Ability to thrive in an ever changing, and evolving environment.

If you would like to learn more or apply to take this program, click here.

Tesla Continues To Keep Its Promise To The Del Valle Community

This newest development with ACC is just another way Tesla is keeping its promise to the Del Valle Community, Austin, and Texas. Last month, Tesla hired Del Valle ISD students to begin working at Giga Texas and there was a special event commemorating this. Austin Tesla Club Vice President Anuarbek Imanbaev was there and he pointed out that Tesla kept its promise to be an active part of the local community, whereas Facebook and Google failed. The failure of the latter two companies made many fearful that Tesla would also fail at this. However, Tesla has been very active in the community and the local Tesla owners club plans to step up and help support both Tesla and their own community.

“When Tesla first came into the community here, there was a lot of pushback. People were saying that Tesla is going to come in like Google and Facebook and all these other tech companies and promise the world but not really have an impact on the local community,” Anuarbek told me.

“Tesla’s getting super involved with the community before they’ve even finished the factory! They are already offering local jobs. Even the food that was at the event was made by Del Valle high school students. They have a catering program at the high school. They made the cake for the celebration. So, talk about hiring and sourcing locally!”