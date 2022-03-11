Lion Energy Plans Several US Battery Factories

Lion Energy manufactures a range of energy storage products, from backup generators for camping and emergency use to whole house battery storage systems. “We are dedicated to providing safe, silent, renewable power that you can use every day – around the house, in the yard, on an adventure or during an emergency,” it says on its website. “We do this by engineering, creating, manufacturing, testing, and delivering high quality energy storage products for home, work or play.”

The company is fully committed to using LFP batteries because of their long life and low risk of thermal runaway. Now, according to a press release, it has created a new division called American Battery Factory, which intends to build a number for battery manufacturing facilities to make LFP batteries in the United States. The effort could not come at a better time, as the drive to transition to renewable energy has taken on a new urgency as a result of Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

“We talk a lot about generating renewable energy as a society, but not about how to store it,” says Zhenfang “Jim” Ge, chairman of the board of directors for the new company. “Without batteries, moving to an entirely green energy economy is impossible. Each factory we build will create an estimated 300 to 1,000 quality jobs. As our network grows, we will help mitigate decades of U.S. manufacturing job losses resulting from the closure of nearly 66,000 U.S. manufacturing sites while eventually making it possible to move the country and the entire world to 100% renewable power.”

ABF’s goal of developing a domestic battery manufacturing ecosystem will be key to making energy independence and renewable energy a reality for the United States while also creating domestic manufacturing jobs. Today, almost 80% of all LFP battery manufacturing takes place in China. Because of supply chain disruptions, the time has come for the United States to develop its own LFP battery supply network. A ready supply of safe LFP batteries will also play a crucial role in meeting federal and state government climate change initiatives and “Made-in-USA” national security requirements.

ABF is currently in discussions with battery pack integrators, energy storage solution providers, and others to develop supply partnerships in America. It plans to announce the site of its first manufacturing site in the next few months. The company says its potential products include:

Battery Energy Storage Systems for grid operators and utilities, residential customers, small to medium size businesses, and industrial/commercial applications such as healthcare, telecommunications networks, emergency service applications, and data centers.

Selected electric vehicles including electric trucks, buses, trams, agricultural vehicles, recreational vehicles, off-road vehicles, boats, e-bikes, wheelchairs, golf carts, sweepers, forklifts, scooters and heavy construction machinery.

US military, government and defense contractors charged with maintaining national security while reducing dependency on foreign countries and meeting “Made In The USA” mandates

“Our vision is to make it possible for all individuals, neighborhoods, companies, utilities, states and sovereign entities to store and deploy the energy source of their choice through battery storage,” says Paul Charles, CEO of ABF. “By manufacturing the safest and most eco-friendly batteries for a cleaner world, American Battery Factory is committed to making energy more independent and flexible based on the vast inventory of power being generated today.

“We created ABF to first accelerate the growth of the U.S. clean energy economy and empower consumers, businesses and government organizations to save money and move toward energy independence. Eventually, we plan to supply the world through our network of factories with the best and safest battery chemistry and technology available.”

ABF will manufacture enhanced high-performance prismatic LFP battery cells — the safest, longest lasting, most reliable, and most eco-friendly batteries available today. Its batteries will be designed to perform for 10,000+ life cycles, which far exceeds the average performance of most other lithium-ion batteries. While lead-acid batteries generally last two to three years, ABF batteries will have a 20- to 30-year life span. They require fewer replacements, thereby reducing waste, and are safer for the planet because they don’t contain cobalt and nickel.

ABF is developing a world class workforce, a strategic partner network, and a uniquely qualified management team that has more than a century of combined experience in battery chemistry, technology, finance, entrepreneurship, law, supply chain management and manufacturing.

American Battery Factory was created to be an independent manufacturer for all pack integrators and energy storage solution providers. The company is dedicated to making energy independence and renewable energy a reality for the United States by creating a domestic battery supply chain while creating good jobs for Americans. The timing couldn’t be better for this new venture to get started.

Advertisement