Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
MEPs back new human rights and green rules for batteries Image: Lithium-ion batteries being fed to the shredder. Image courtesy of Li-Cycle.

Batteries

New Human Rights & Green Rules For Batteries Get Support In Europe

Published

T&E and Amnesty International welcome MEPs’ support for landmark batteries legislation. Green rules for batteries.

Batteries produced or sold in the EU would need to comply with new environmental standards and checks to see if their raw materials are responsibly sourced, according to a draft law backed by the European Parliament. But the rules still need to be signed off by EU governments which want to delay the introduction of recycling targets and due diligence checks by battery-makers.

Alex Keynes, clean vehicles manager at Transport & Environment (T&E), said: “This puts Europe firmly on the path to a sustainable zero-emissions future. The batteries that replace the burning of oil will need to be produced with green energy, made from responsibly sourced metals and fully recycled at the end of their life. Europe’s battery factories are being set up today, so any delays to recycling targets and checks on responsibly sourced materials are indefensible.”

Under the draft law, battery-makers will face checks on their supply chains to ensure any environmental or human rights abuses are identified and addressed. Limits on the carbon emissions caused by battery production will reduce their climate impact even further and boost the climate advantage of electric vehicles over combustion engine cars.

From 2026, key raw materials will need to be recycled at the end of each battery’s life: 90% of nickel, copper and cobalt used and 70% of lithium (up from the paltry 35% proposed by the Commission). This will help secure a critical domestic supply of battery metals and offset the need for new mining.

Richard Kent, researcher on human rights and the energy transition at Amnesty International Secretariat, said: “This is an encouraging step in the right direction by the European Parliament. Batteries are central to the energy transition, and ensuring they are free from human rights abuse and environmental harm must be a top priority for lawmakers in the EU. Respecting frontline and indigenous communities’ rights and livelihoods must be respected at all costs. Having strict due diligence requirements on the extraction and processing of key battery metals can help safeguard these rights, and will set a strong precedent for regulation elsewhere.”

T&E and Amnesty International called on EU Environment Ministers to drop all proposals to delay the due diligence checks and recycling targets when they meet on 17 March. The Parliament and EU governments are expected to finalise the law by the end of June.

Originally published on Transport & Environment.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Oil’s Absence From EU Security Strategy Leaves Europe Dependent On Despots

EU Commission this week launched its the EU security strategy to protect consumers from energy price rises with barely a mention of oil dependence...

5 hours ago

Air Quality

“Increase the Ambition of the EU’s Proposed Van CO2 Targets”

A coalition of cities, hauliers, companies and civil society call for decision-makers to increase the C02 reduction targets for vans. In this letter, cities,...

5 hours ago

Fossil Fuels

Where Russian Oil Goes In Europe

T&E’s analysis of imports, dependency, trade value, ports and pipelines. Transport is the largest consumer of oil in the EU, and the EU is...

2 days ago

Fossil Fuels

Europe’s Dependence on Russian Oil — $285 Million a Day in Putin’s Pocket

Analysis shows Russian oil embargo possible, but Europe should not swap one despot for another. Europe is giving Putin $285 million a day to...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.