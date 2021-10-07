Human Rights & The Environment Must Not Be Casualties Of The Energy Transition

Originally published on Transport & Environment.

The International Energy Association forecasts that mineral demand for clean energy technologies will rise fourfold by 2040.

In December 2020, the European Commission presented its long-awaited proposal for a Battery Regulation. The Regulation is in the framework of the European Green Deal, and is the first initiative under the new Circular Economy Action Plan.

The proposed legislation introduces mandatory requirements for all batteries placed on the EU market, and sets targets on collection, treatment, and recycling of batteries at the end of their life.

This joint paper by Amnesty International and T&E sets out the most critical shortcomings of the due diligence regime presented in the proposed Regulation. It is essential that the European Parliament and Council correct these shortcomings by amending the proposed Regulation and approve legislation that effectively protects human rights and the environment, rather than sacrificing these core principles in the race to implement the energy transition.

Download link: The EU Battery Regulation Due Diligence Rules

