Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Decoding A Tesla VIN Reveals “ELON” Easter Egg

Published

Tesla’s Elon Musk has a thing for video games and he’s a big fan of easter eggs (e.g., in-game surprises/treats). Musk is famous for integrating these easter eggs into Tesla’s fleet of vehicles in fun (and sometimes mysterious) ways. Most recently, it looks like he’s included a surprise where one might least expect it.

Recently, the official VIN sticker for the 1000th Tesla Model Y produced at Giga Berlin surfaced on Twitter. In an intriguing twist, this vehicle identification number (VIN) has the word ELON if you read it carefully and “crack the code” properly.

Tesla influencer Sawyer Merritt’s source from Giga Berlin reported that the factory had produced 1000 Model Y electric SUVs recently.

The VIN code in the above image reads: XP7YGCELONB001000 — is it just a coincidence or is Elon Musk behind this prank? We will probably never know for sure. But it definitely ignited interest from Tesla fans. Note: to decode the VIN, refer to the guide below.

The vehicle information sticker from the Giga Berlin-made Model Y VIN 1000 contains some additional information about the vehicle as well — like the serial code under the VIN that reads as GFBB-GA1-C1-00879. The code GFBB refers to Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg. Meanwhile, the rest of it is probably referring to the building, floor, and production line where the vehicle was built.

There is also a battery code on this vehicle info badge that reads 43 as the value. This code is also present in Fremont-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles and refers to the 2170 form factor cells. Therefore, these initial 1000 units are not using the next-gen 4680 form factor cells — learn more about this at tesla-info.com.

The rest of the sticker provides the following information in addition to the VIN: Color: Solid Black; Country Code: DE (Germany); Drivetrain: AWD; Body Type: Sedan; Chassis: P (1993 – 2023); Interior: BL (Black); Seats: 5; Wheels: 21.″

Tesla first received permission to build a 2000 units at Giga Berlin by the local government prior to the automaker’s upcoming efforts to scale production for mass deliveries to customers in Europe. Recently, on Friday, Tesla received official environmental approval to begin production at Giga Berlin.

So, how can you decode a Tesla VIN for model year 2022? It turns out you can decode a vehicle identification number (VIN) using the following guide. It will also help in deciphering the information hidden in the above VIN for the 1000th Model Y produced at Giga Berlin. See below…

  • Digit 1 – 3: Word Manufacturer Identifier (WMI)
  • Digit 4: Make / Line
  • Digit 5: Body Type and Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR)
  • Digit 6: Restraint System
  • Digit 7: Fuel Type
  • Digit 8: Motor / Drive Unit
  • Digit 9: Check Digit
  • Digit 11: Plant of Manufacturer
  • Digit 11–17: Unique Serial Number

An earlier version of this article was originally published by Tesla OracleRevised update edited by EVANNEX.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Tesla Model Y Selected For Sykesville, Maryland, Police Department

Electric vehicles are more prevalent than ever, and more are on the way. Tesla began delivering the first Model S sedans ten years ago....

8 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Tesla FSD Beta Tester Shares That A Journalist Wanted His Help In Writing A Hit Piece

A Tesla owner and Full Self-Driving beta tester recently shared that a journalist was trying to get him to contribute to an article that...

1 day ago
reshaping the auto industry reshaping the auto industry

Cars

Electric Vehicles Are Reshaping The Auto Industry

Electrification of cars and trucks is all the rage. But why did the auto industry wait so long?

1 day ago

Cars

Germany Plugin EV Share 25% In February, Tesla Gigafactory Boosts Hiring

Germany, Europe’s largest auto market, and the world’s 2nd largest electric vehicle market, saw plugins take 24.9% share in February, modestly up from 20.7%...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.