Tesla Giga Berlin. Screenshot from Tesla YouTube video.

Tesla Model Y Orders Now Available For “Other Europe,” Giga Berlin Gets Approved

At long last, Tesla Giga Berlin has received environmental approval, according to a press release and news conference from the Brandenburg government.

This does not mean that Tesla has been approved to begin production. That’s another step along the approval path. However, the big holdup delaying production has been the environmental approval for the past several months, so one presumes that the factory is now on the verge of full production approval.

Brandenburg Minister-President Dietmar Woidke discussed the factory’s environmental approval in a press conference earlier today. The core of the matter is simple, though: the factory has met all environmental requirements to go into operation. If you want some details … “About 400 conditions and requirements have been defined in the permit… . The permit includes 23,700 pages of applications (HT Alex Voigt),” Teslarati reports. Dive in!

It seems the factory approval has also quickly led to Model Y availability in more markets of Europe. Tesla fans and customers are now reporting that the Model Y can be ordered for some parts of “Other Europe,” including Slovakia, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia.

Though, people in some European markets still cannot order the Model Y, such as residents of Bulgaria and Serbia.

If you’re in an “Other Europe” market and curious about Model Y availability, head on over the Tesla Model Y design configurator and see if you can order a car.

For more info regarding the environmental approval of Tesla Giga Berlin, head on over to the Brandenburg announcement.

Image courtesy of Tesla

 
