Vinfast Launches New California Adventure in LA

This week, Vietnamese EV contender VinFast announced plans to launch a California RoadShow to engage with potential customers in the US, starting in Los Angeles and going up to San Francisco, where the company’s US base is.

VinFast first announced its plan to enter the US market late last year, and rolled its all-electric crossovers into the US for the first time earnest at this year’s CES show. There, the Vietnam-based carmaker announced that its vehicles had started to reach customers in Vietnam, and said it would be following up its $200 million investment in a new California headquarters with plans to enter the American market now. Like, now now.

This California tour is meant to increase awareness of the company’s electric car offerings by taking the VinFast VF 8 and VF 9 model electric crossovers to a few EV hotspots in the region, where consumers will be able to sit in, poke at, and maybe even drive the Vietnamese for themselves. “We are thrilled to provide potential customers a first-hand opportunity to experience our brand and learn more about our premium electric SUVs,” said Ms. Van Anh Nguyen, VinFast US Chief Executive Officer. “California is VinFast’s home in the US, with operations in Los Angeles and San Francisco, so it’s important that we start our journey building relationships with local communities in our own backyard.”

You can learn more about the planned VinFast roadshow by reading the official press release, below – then check out this post highlighting six reasons we think VinFast could be a major player in the US. Finally, let us know what you think of the company’s chances of electrified success in the US in the comments section at the bottom of the page. Enjoy!

VinFast Embarks on RoadShow to Present its new Electric Vehicles to California

Following the reveal of VinFast's full lineup of EVs at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) last month, VinFast is bringing its new VF 8 and VF 9 all-electric sport utility vehicles directly to Californians through this roadshow. The VinFast California Roadshow will kick-off with a private event and VF 8 vehicle display this evening at Penthouse 56, this week's headquarters for the Los Angeles Rams as part of their big game celebrations. The tour will run concurrently in Los Angeles at the Westfield Century City during 11th – 13th February, and will continue to three more cities in Northern and Southern California, then concluding on March 6th at the Ferry Building in San Francisco. Those who attend the Roadshow will learn about VinFast's full lineup of electric vehicles and the exclusive VinFirst pre-order program, which offers early-bird reservation holders premium rewards including a 5-star resort stay and $3,000 to $5,000 discounts on vehicle purchases. The VinFirst program is open until April 5, 2022 (PST). The Roadshow schedule includes:

Southern California Westfield Century City 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90067 Friday, February 11 – Sunday, February 13 Irvine Spectrum 670 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine, CA 92618 Thursday, February 17 – Sunday, February 20

Northern California Westfield Valley Fair 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd., Santa Clara, CA 95050 Thursday, February 24 – Sunday, February 27 San Francisco Ferry Building 1 Ferry Building, San Francisco, CA 94105 Friday, March 4 – Sunday, March 6

The Roadshow comes in advance of the initial VinFast company-owned retail locations and experience center openings, which will be launching throughout California in the coming months. The retail centers will provide potential customers the opportunity to learn more about VinFast’s vehicles and technologies and engage with knowledgeable client hosts about the marque’s products and services. They will also be able to build and customize their own VF 8 five-passenger or VF 9 seven-passenger all-electric SUVs using in-store applications, design elements and configurators.

