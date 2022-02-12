Geely’s Big Hybrid SUV Vs. -45 Degree Inner Mongolia

Using a Leishen-developed PTC heater (Positive Temperature Coefficient), water is pumped around key hardware to maintain an operating temperature for the powertrain, improving engine warm-up times by up to 30% when compared to traditional block heaters. After 5 minutes with the system on, Leishen says the temperature of its hybrid systems increased by 19-degrees Celsius, allowing the car to start and function at full capacity.

Within the Geely Xingyue L’s cabin too, temperatures went up from -30 to 10° C (about 50° F) in under 10 minutes, allowing passengers, as well as the car, to travel comfortably.

Were They Happy

For their part, it seems like both Geely and Leishen Power are pretty happy with the results of the test. “When plummeted into the extreme cold, the vehicle didn’t pay much attention to its surroundings,” reads the official release. “The Xingyue L’s 3-speed DHT (Dedicated Hybrid Transmission) Pro system, the first of its kind, combined with Leishen’s DHE15 dedicated hybrid engine with a maximum thermal efficiency of 43.32%. This meant the cold allowed it to stand out from (even its most efficient) peers even more, with efficiency increased in cold weather by up to 7%.”

Geely also claims that its big hybrid was still able to get from 0-60 in 7.9 seconds, even in the cold. Which – I dunno, that seems pretty impressive to me. I can barely get to my garage at -5, let alone -50° F!

Leishen’s Hi-X hybrid powertrain is available in a number of Geely products (shown, above). Which, presumably, means they’ll all do just as well as the big hybrid SUV in the cold. From the release, “Geely’s Auto’s ‘Star’ series, which include the CMA-based Xingyue (Tugella), Xingrui (Preface) and Xingyue L, currently sells more than 210,000 vehicles each year, accounting for 20% of the brand’s total sales. The versatility of CMA as a world-class vehicle architecture has allowed for the development of Leishen Power’s super-efficient hybrid powertrains. If the Hi-X edition of the Xingue L is anything to judge by, the ‘Star’ series will act as a guiding star – a shining example for the industry to follow.”

Sounds good to me, what about you guys? Do you think this kind of cold-weather endurance test is a good measure of a PHEV or BEV’s performance, or is this kind of publicity stunt a little pointless for a car that may not ever see conditions like this in the global market? Head on down to the comments and let us know!