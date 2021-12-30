Geely Launches Xingyue L Hi-X Hybrid for 2022 Model Year

Geely first launched its all-new Xingyue L premium SUV this summer, calling it the most advanced SUV ever to be launched by Geely Auto. Now, Geely has taken the next logical step with its premium SUV offering, revealing a new Hi-X hybrid version for 2022 … and it looks gorgeous.

The big Geely’s hybrid powertrain was developed by Leishen Power, and mates a supercharged, direct-injection 1.5L three-cylinder engine with a DHT Pro (Dedicated Hybrid Transmission) three-stage transmission that weighs just 120 kg. Together, they provide enough power to get the big SUV to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds using the “catapult start sequence” driving mode, which (Geely claims) improves standing-start acceleration by 50% over “comfort” drive mode.

Geely is claiming a thermal efficiency for the system of over 43%, significantly higher than even Toyota’s “greater than any other mass-produced combustion engine” at 38%. Despite the relatively decent dynamic performance and size of the Xingyue L Hi-X, it gives back really solid fuel economy. Geely claims better than 3.9L per 100 km (a tick better than 60 mpg). That’s better than Toyota’s most frugal L Eco model Prius. (!)

Style, substance, room for 5, and 60 mpg? We have really come a long, long way — and we’re not done yet. Because the Xingyue is built on Volvo/Geely’s Compact Modular Architecture, the EV drivetrains from the XC40 Recharge and Polestar 2 models will drop right in.

In addition to more electrified drivetrains, the new Geelys will spearhead the auto group’s autonomous driving efforts, going “Beyond Level 2” according to the official release. “Xingyue L comes with Geely’s newest 5G-enabled, completely unmanned automated valet system,” it reads.

“Within a 200-metre area such as a parking lot, the Xingyue L can drive independently, search for parking spots and park itself. The reverse can also be accomplished by calling the Xingyue L to pick up the user within a 200-meter area … the advanced sensor suite also allows Xingyue L to be the first Geely model to offer HWA Highway Assisted Driving which actively monitors the vehicle’s surroundings, autonomously change lanes, and move safe distances away from large vehicles. Drivers can also direct the Xingyue L to autonomously change lanes through signaling.”

And, that style I mentioned? Take a look at Geely’s official press photos below, then let us know what you think of this Chinese hybrid in the comments at the bottom of the page.

Geely Xingyue L Hi-X Gallery

Source | Images: Geely, via Paul Tan.

