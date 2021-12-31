Connect with us

Lathrop, CA Leases 9 Acres Of Land To Tesla For $1 To Support Parking For 1,500 Employees

The California city continues to bend over backwards for Tesla.

Published

The City of Lathrop, California is leasing 9 acres of land to Tesla for $1 to support Tesla’s workforce of 1,500 workers, according to a report in the Manteca/Ripon BulletinThe city council voted unanimously last week to lease the 9 acres of land that the city owned. The land, adjacent to the city’s wastewater treatment facility, will help provide parking for the 1,500 employees who will be working at Tesla’s new Megapack manufacturing facility once it’s operational.

In a staff report prepared for the council, the city wrote:

“Tesla’s presence in Lathrop promotes growth throughout the City by providing jobs, and tax revenue. The manufacturing facility at 700 D’ Arcy will create roughly 1,500 jobs in the City as well as additional tax revenue and therefore staff is working to facilitate the maximum operation by providing a parking solution for Tesla employees.”

The cost of leasing the land will only be $1 per year for the entire plot of land. The report, which shared a bit of Tesla’s history of building an 870,000 square foot warehouse that serves as a shipping and receiving center for Tesla parts, also noted that the 1,500 employees working there will cover two shifts.

Tesla and the City of Lathrop have worked together before and have a good relationship. This is worth keeping in mind despite the drama of one vocal state politician cursing at Elon Musk on Twitter in 2020. Earlier this year, Musk implied that it was (in part) due to that tweet that Tesla decided to relocate its headquarters from California to Austin, Texas. Still, Elon Musk is also keeping his promise to expand Tesla’s presence in California.

For previous coverage of what Tesla has used the Lathrop site for and will use the site for, see “Tesla Is Building The Parts Warehouse To End All Parts Warehouses” (January 2019) and “New Tesla Megapack Factory Will Create 1,000–2,000 Jobs” (October 2021).

 
is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession.

