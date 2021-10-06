New Tesla Megapack Factory Will Create 1,000–2,000 Jobs

Tesla will reportedly bring 1,000 jobs to the San Joaquin County area with its new Megafactory, with an additional 1,000 jobs planned later on.

Last month, Tesla broke ground on its first Megapack factory, or Megafactory. Tesla is sold out of Megapacks through the end of next year, and the new factory will help Tesla take on the high demand for clean energy storage.

This will be Tesla’s seventh facility in San Joaquin County. SJ County Supervisors Chairman Tom Patti, who represents District 3 — which includes Lathrop, Manteca, and Stockton — shared some thoughts about the factory. He note that the new factory is under construction and that Tesla has plans to expand a distribution center in Lathrop. Tesla also plans to increase the number of jobs from 1,000 to 2,000 in time.

The factory is located in a former J.C. Penney distribution center. The Tesla Megapacks produced at the Lathrop facility will be shipped to Tesla’s customers across the globe.

Patti noted that this is an opportunity for workers to have a tech manufacturing job without commuting all the way to the Bay Area. The work will also help employees to diversify their skills since they will be “right on the forefront of not only using tech but integrating it into the … human experience.”

Patti also spoke about the economy and the article noted that manufacturing jobs saw a 5.9% wage increase between 2019 and 2020, with an average weekly wage of $1,110.

“San Joaquin County — in particular, South County — is the most viable and desired industrial land that’s east of the Bay Area,” Patti said.

Patti added that the county’s high concentration of rail lines, highways, and port put it at a logistical advantage. “One of the big factors is location, location, location. Do you really want to truck [products] from Reno to the nearest port?”

