Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Green Economy

New Tesla Megapack Factory Will Create 1,000–2,000 Jobs

Published

Tesla will reportedly bring 1,000 jobs to the San Joaquin County area with its new Megafactory, with an additional 1,000 jobs planned later on.

Last month, Tesla broke ground on its first Megapack factory, or Megafactory. Tesla is sold out of Megapacks through the end of next year, and the new factory will help Tesla take on the high demand for clean energy storage.

This will be Tesla’s seventh facility in San Joaquin County. SJ County Supervisors Chairman Tom Patti, who represents District 3 — which includes Lathrop, Manteca, and Stockton — shared some thoughts about the factory. He note that the new factory is under construction and that Tesla has plans to expand a distribution center in Lathrop. Tesla also plans to increase the number of jobs from 1,000 to 2,000 in time.

The factory is located in a former J.C. Penney distribution center. The Tesla Megapacks produced at the Lathrop facility will be shipped to Tesla’s customers across the globe.

Patti noted that this is an opportunity for workers to have a tech manufacturing job without commuting all the way to the Bay Area. The work will also help employees to diversify their skills since they will be “right on the forefront of not only using tech but integrating it into the … human experience.”

Patti also spoke about the economy and the article noted that manufacturing jobs saw a 5.9% wage increase between 2019 and 2020, with an average weekly wage of $1,110.

“San Joaquin County — in particular, South County — is the most viable and desired industrial land that’s east of the Bay Area,” Patti said.

Patti added that the county’s high concentration of rail lines, highways, and port put it at a logistical advantage. “One of the big factors is location, location, location. Do you really want to truck [products] from Reno to the nearest port?”

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Tesla Track Mode vs Tesla Safety Score Tesla Track Mode vs Tesla Safety Score

Autonomous Vehicles

Can Tesla’s Track Mode & Safety Score Coexist?

Owners of performance models want leniency for performance driving

2 mins ago

Cars

Next Model Tesla Announces Should Be Cyberwagon/Cybervan

Europe uses its autos differently from the USA. Europe has many small city-cars and older cars that drive only short distances for shopping and commuting....

57 mins ago
Tesla Model 3 resale value high Tesla Model 3 resale value high

Cars

An Electric Vehicle Purchasing Handbook — What Car Should You Buy?

In the first chapter of this “handbook,” I examined the matter of EV charging. Now, let’s look at the question of what car to...

5 hours ago

Cars

An Electric Vehicle Purchasing Handbook — Chapter 1, Charging

How do you charge an electric car? How long does it take to charge? Is charging hard?

10 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.