800 HP Thundertruck Concept EV Uses Solar “Batwing” to Charge Off-Grid

Imagine you’re a certain type of person. The type of person who looks at a concept like the Tesla Cybertruck and thinks, “No, that’s just not extreme enough for me.” If you’re that type of person, you might just be the right type of person for this: the post-apocalyptic, 800 HP, 4WD, dual motor, ultra-extreme Thundertruck, by Wolfgang LA.

Designed to promote the conceptual design skills of Wolfgang LA, a marketing agency operating out of — you guessed it! — Los Angeles, the Thundertruck is meant to show off the Wolfgang crew’s ability to … get the media to pay attention to an 800 HP all-electric space buggy for Batmen who don’t find a traditional Batmobile “manly” enough, I guess? Let’s see if they can explain it better.

“Through our new WOLFGANG IP division, we set about designing a unique multi-purpose EV that challenges current automotive design principles and delivers superior on and off-road performance,” reads Wolfgang’s webpage. “Then, to introduce THUNDERTRUCK, we created an integrated launch campaign that firmly positions the vehicle as unique, rugged, eco-friendly and versatile. Thundertruck was inspired by the Australian Outback and designed to appeal to both outdoor enthusiast and young trendsetters, who in their own way strive to live outside the proverbial lines.”

Anyway, the Thundertruck renderings are actually pretty well-done, if not thoroughly engineered. The exterior certainly looks the part, and the roof-mounted solar “Batwing” unfurls above the truck to power accessories like the Rivian-inspired stove, refrigerator, and cabin air conditioning — all the better to glamp with in your six-figure SUV, of course!

Of particular interest is this shot of the interior, which features a right-hand-drive steering wheel. That seems to imply a global audience for a truck like this — which … maybe?

That interior features 3D “holographic” instruments and controls, which gives the whole thing a very Minority Report sort of vibe (in a good way), and I, for one, hope a few automakers are paying attention here, because that looks great.

What do you guys think? Is this Wolfgang LA concept truck going to get picked up by a major car manufacturer, or is this publicity stunt going to remain just that? Scroll on down to the comments and let us know.

Source | Images: Wolfgang LA, via Robb Report.

Advertisement