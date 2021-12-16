Porsche Vision Gran Turismo: More Than A Concept?

Porsche recently took the wraps off an all-new, all-electric hypercar designed to take trackday experience to a whole new level — and, yes, I’m talking about a video game. Meet the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo, which you’ll be able to drive in the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 game for Sony Playstation this spring.

“The partnership with Polyphony Digital and ‘Gran Turismo’ is a perfect fit for Porsche,” explains Robert Ader, Vice President Marketing at Porsche AG. “Motorsport – whether real or virtual – is part of our DNA … The integration of the first Porsche sports car developed purely for the virtual space is an important milestone in the strategic partnership between Porsche and Polyphony Digital Inc.”

As a car, the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo takes styling cues from the hot-selling Taycan EV, as well as the V10-powered 918 Spyder and Mission R concept, bringing that Porsche hypercar styling language into a new decade. The look is definitely 2020’s Porsche, but it’s inside — well, as “inside” of a virtual racecar as you can get — that the concept really screams P-car.

Vision Gran Turismo Dash

Although it’s made of clear plastic and projecting digital instruments, anyone who’s spent quality seat time in a 911 or Panamera (or, if you’re my age, a 944/928) will recognize the layout instantly. The dash it rests in also resembles a classic Porsche — this one, a 962.

What’s more, even though all digital interiors are kinda, sorta, technically vegan, this one is designed to be vegan. “We spent a long time considering the right material design consisting of carbon and titanium. The aim was to reduce weight while increasing performance,” says Markus Auerbach, Head of Interior Design at Porsche. “In addition, sustainable aspects also play a role in forward-looking projects. For example, we only used entirely vegan materials in the concept car.”

Is this a greenwashing play by Stuttgart’s finest, or a genuine look at better, more sustainable things to come from Porsche? Scroll on down to the comments section and let us know!

Porsche Vision Gran Turismo | Video

You dream it, you drive it. The Porsche Vision Gran Turismo is the first Porsche car developed purely for the digital world, and will only be able to be driven by gamers. Climb into the virtual sports car of the future in Gran Turismo 7: coming 4 March, 2022.

Technical data of the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo

Acceleration 0 – 100 km/h: 2.1 seconds

Acceleration 0 – 200 km/h: 5.4 seconds

Top speed: 350 km/h

Peak power: 820 kW (950 kW with overboost + launch control)

Battery size: 87 kWh

Range: 500 km (WLTP)

Drivetrain: all-wheel drive

Source | Images: Porsche, via CarBuzz.

Advertisement