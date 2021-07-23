Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Porsche.

Batteries

Porsche Teams With BASF On High-Performance EV Batteries

Published

As the world transitions to electric cars and the instant-on torque that comes with them, legacy automakers who have built those legacies on high-performance cars are going to need to step up their engineering games in order to keep up with cars like … well, even a ten-year-old Chevy Spark would spank a few Ferraris in the 1/8 mile. So, everything? That’s why Porsche, a legacy brand with one of the most performance-heavy legacies to live up to, is partnering with German chemical giant BASF to develop the next generation of high-performance EV batteries. Maybe.

Porsche has been making moves towards carbon neutrality for a while now, with the launch of the very sporty Porsche Taycan EV and even with its investments in carbon-neutral synthetic fuels for its existing internal combustion engines. For its part in the collaboration, BASF will provide “high-energy HED NCM cathode active materials” to contribute to the development of high-density battery cells ideal for high-energy-density applications that need both fast discharging and fast charging. Applications like, you know, motorsports.

Image courtesy Porsche.

“As an automotive manufacturer, Porsche aims to be CO2-neutral in its overall balance sheet by 2030,” says Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board for Research and Development at Porsche AG. “In this respect, a low CO2 footprint, closed-loop recycling and sustainability are increasingly in the foreground. The cooperation with BASF is a win-win situation for all parties involved. European sources for the materials nickel and cobalt, the associated security of supply, and the short transport routes … were all important arguments for the decision to work with BASF. The battery cells … are at the center of considerations here.”

As for me, I mostly remember BASF as the guys who made the blank VHS tapes I used to record Formula 1 races in the ’80s. That’s probably just me and, frankly, Steve. What about you guys? How do you feel about BASF’s involvement with Porsche and the brand’s likelihood of adapting to a battery electric future, with or without high-performance EV batteries? Scroll on down to the comments section and let us know.

Source | Images: Porsche, via EV Obsession.

Related: 17.7% Of Porsche USA Sales Electric, 4.8% Of Volkswagen USA Sales Electric — Crushing BMW, Ford, Nissan, & Chevrolet Figures

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Batteries

Tesla’s Competitive Advantages: Batteries

YouTuber “Ticker Symbol: YOU” recently uploaded a video of ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood sharing some thoughts on Tesla’s huge growth and historic lead in...

2 hours ago

Batteries

LG Energy Solution Is Feeling The Tesla Effect Thanks To Made-In-China Model Y Sales

LG Energy Solutions is feeling the “Tesla effect” thanks to Tesla’s success with its made-in-China Model Y sales. The Tesla Model Y enabled LG...

1 day ago

Batteries

Bacteria Can Recover Precious Metals from Electric Vehicle Batteries — Here’s How

By Professor Sebastien Farnaud There are more than 1.4 billion cars in the world today, and that number could double by 2036. If all those...

1 day ago

Batteries

Using Direct Lithium Extraction To Secure U.S. Supplies

NREL Is Driving Innovation in Geothermal Lithium Extraction Through Research, Expertise, and Prize Incentives

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.