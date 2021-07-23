Porsche Teams With BASF On High-Performance EV Batteries

As the world transitions to electric cars and the instant-on torque that comes with them, legacy automakers who have built those legacies on high-performance cars are going to need to step up their engineering games in order to keep up with cars like … well, even a ten-year-old Chevy Spark would spank a few Ferraris in the 1/8 mile. So, everything? That’s why Porsche, a legacy brand with one of the most performance-heavy legacies to live up to, is partnering with German chemical giant BASF to develop the next generation of high-performance EV batteries. Maybe.

Porsche has been making moves towards carbon neutrality for a while now, with the launch of the very sporty Porsche Taycan EV and even with its investments in carbon-neutral synthetic fuels for its existing internal combustion engines. For its part in the collaboration, BASF will provide “high-energy HED NCM cathode active materials” to contribute to the development of high-density battery cells ideal for high-energy-density applications that need both fast discharging and fast charging. Applications like, you know, motorsports.

“As an automotive manufacturer, Porsche aims to be CO2-neutral in its overall balance sheet by 2030,” says Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board for Research and Development at Porsche AG. “In this respect, a low CO2 footprint, closed-loop recycling and sustainability are increasingly in the foreground. The cooperation with BASF is a win-win situation for all parties involved. European sources for the materials nickel and cobalt, the associated security of supply, and the short transport routes … were all important arguments for the decision to work with BASF. The battery cells … are at the center of considerations here.”

As for me, I mostly remember BASF as the guys who made the blank VHS tapes I used to record Formula 1 races in the ’80s. That’s probably just me and, frankly, Steve. What about you guys? How do you feel about BASF’s involvement with Porsche and the brand’s likelihood of adapting to a battery electric future, with or without high-performance EV batteries? Scroll on down to the comments section and let us know.

Source | Images: Porsche, via EV Obsession.

