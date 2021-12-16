Polestar Opens Marin County Store In California

Polestar opened its newest retail location this week in Marin County, California. The new location joins the company’s San Jose location in California, but it’s not quite a store, or a dealership, in the traditional sense.

Polestar calls each of these locations a “Polestar Space,” and they work similarly to how a Tesla Store would work. Customers come in, learn about the vehicle(s) they’re interested in, and work with consultants to order a vehicle that’s tailored to their needs and preferences at a fixed price. One key difference between a Polestar Space and a Tesla Store, though, is that when you’re done spec’ing out your Polestar, you can buy it right there. Another, more crucial difference: these spaces are owned by dealers.

The approach has proven popular. “We have seen a great reaction from customers since opening Polestar Marin in a temporary location earlier this year, and we are looking forward to welcoming them to the new permanent Space in our hometown,” says Nick Price, Vice President of Operations at the Price Simms Family Dealerships operating in Marin County. “Polestar has been a great addition to the Price Simms family.”

The facility will service everyone within 150 miles of the Marin County location, and Polestar customers outside that range can still request mobile service and software updates by appointment. Check out the official press release below for more details, and let us know if you’re more likely to visit a dealership set up this way versus a “traditional” dealer in the comments.

Electric Car Brand Polestar Opens Retail Location in Marin County, California

MAHWAH, NJ – December 2021. Polestar has opened a new retail location in Corte Madera, California. Polestar Marin will offer sales, service, and test drives of the Polestar 1 electric performance hybrid GT and the Polestar 2 electric performance fastback. It will also service customers living within a 150-mile radius via a free pickup and delivery service program. Polestar Marin is located at The Village at Corte Madera, 1700 Redwood Highway, Corte Madera, CA 94925.

“We continue to rapidly expand our Polestar Space network across North America,” says Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar North America. “With the addition of Polestar Marin, we continue to redefine the premium experience within the San Francisco market.”

In partnership with Price Simms Family Dealerships, the newest Polestar Space in the San Francisco Bay Area will give customers the opportunity to experience Polestar vehicles first-hand and ask questions in a non-traditional retail environment. Test drives of the brand’s first all-electric vehicle – Polestar 2 – can be coordinated on-site or at home via Polestar.com/test-drive.

“We have seen a great reaction from customers since opening Polestar Marin in a temporary location earlier this year, and we are looking forward to welcoming them to the new permanent Space in our hometown,” said Nick Price, Vice President of Operations at Price Simms Family Dealerships. “Polestar has been a great addition to the Price Simms family.”

Polestar also offers a convenient home delivery and service program. Customers living within 150 miles of a Polestar Space can have their Polestar vehicle retrieved and returned for servicing free of charge, enabling a convenient Polestar ownership experience without being troubled by vehicle service appointments.

For those living further than 150 miles from a Polestar Space, Polestar offers a mobile service program in which a Polestar technician will travel to the owner’s location for minor repairs or software updates. Mobile service can be requested by contacting Polestar Support 24/7 via phone or at polestar.com/contact.

Polestar Spaces are already open in 15 states. The brand’s retail network is expected to grow to a total of 38 locations across the country by the end of 2022.

Source | Images: Polestar United States.

