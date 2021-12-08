Connect with us

Welcome to CleanTechnica’s Dealer Digest Podcast!

In this new series for CleanTech Talk, Zachary Shahan and Jo Borras explore the role of dealers in the EV revolution.

Published

Zachary Shahan and I are launching a new series on CleanTech Talk called “Dealer Digest” to focus on one of the most important aspects of the e-mobility revolution: the dealers!

CleanTech Talk | Dealer Digest

The utility companies (and homeowners with solar panels) make the electric fuel, the carmakers make the electric cars, and in between? That’s the domain of the car dealers. Some of the dealers are doing a great job, some are not. So, what’s behind the dealers pushing gas cars over EVs? Why do some dealers feel like they have to mark up their cars? What’s really behind the manufacturers’ push into direct sales?

With more than twenty years of auto industry and dealer experience, Jo hopes to shine a light on what’s going on behind the scenes at franchise car dealers and, just maybe, help some of the key industry stakeholders understand what they’re doing wrong — and what they’re doing right! — on the road to electrification.

In this first episode of CleanTech Talk | Dealer Digest, we quickly cover a number of points that we’ll get into more deeply later, but also give you a chance to get a sense of what the series will be like, what we’re about, and maybe plant some seeds for future episodes. Check it out, then let us know what you think — and what kind of things you’d like to hear about — in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Dealer Digest | Episode #1

Show Notes DD:EP01

We talk about a novel called Detroit. But it’s not called Detroit, it’s called Wheels by Arthur Hailey.

We talk about Hoffman Motors in New York, designed by the iconic American architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

We talk about President Joe Biden’s questionable support of GM’s history of technological leadership when it comes to electrification.

This is the Chuck E. Cheese I’m going to take Zachary to the next time he comes to Chicago — we’ll announce it ahead of time and do a meet and greet!

Alternative Podcast Player

Or you can listen on AnchorApple Podcasts/iTunesBreakerGoogle PodcastsOvercastPocketPodbeanRadio PublicSoundCloudSpotify, or Stitcher.

