Red, white, and blue Teslas.

Cars

President Biden Claims GM Led The EV Revolution. What????

Published

President Biden, who has said several times that he’s a car guy and a huge supporter of the United Auto Workers union, lied to the American people this week about who exactly is leading the automotive industry with electrification.

While touring General Motors’ Factory Zero, President Biden claimed that GM “electrified the entire automotive industry” under CEO Marry Barra’s leadership. He also lavished praise on GM for its plans to shift to an all EV lineup by 2035.

“In the auto industry, Detroit is leading the world in electric vehicles. You know how critical it is? Mary, I remember talking to you way back in January about the need for America to lead in electric vehicles. I can remember your dramatic announcement that by 2035, GM would be 100% electric. You changed the whole story, Mary. You did, Mary. You electrified the entire automotive industry. I’m serious. You led, and it matters.”

Not only is this an actual lie, or dramatic misunderstanding of the market, but GM, Ford, and others wouldn’t even be focusing on EVs if it wasn’t for another American company that is the actual world leader. Tesla not only has the largest market cap of the entire auto industry, but it’s the only company that is producing electric vehicles at scale and doing so successfully.

GM, meanwhile, is nowhere near the top. The idea that it is leading the market is bewildering, laughable.

In the USA, Tesla has long dominated the electric vehicle market, accounting for 70–80% of US electric vehicle sales.

Why is President Biden intentionally ignoring Tesla and its achievements? Perhaps when it comes to EVs, President Biden’s support for UAW comes before his duty to the American people.

Teslarati noted that Biden’s claims about GM being the EV leader is interesting since GM is actually infamous for killing the modern electric car, by literally crushing EV1 vehicles when their leases were up. On the other hand, that story did inspire Tesla founders to launch their own EV startup — so perhaps GM did electrify the industry, indirectly?

The article noted that Mary Barra doesn’t have the best record at the moment, since she claimed that GM conducted appropriate diligence regarding its $2 billion deal with Nikola Motors for its nonexistent Badger pickup, which fell apart just as many EV followers assumed it would.

Elon has money and is using it to solve problems that he thinks humanity needs to focus on. So far, he has made great progress — more than any other person or company. It would be nice if US political leaders could congratulate his and tens of thousands of Tesla workers’ success in truly being the ones to push the industry to electrify.

 
