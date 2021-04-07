Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Polestar

Cars

Polestar 0: A Truly Carbon-Neutral Car By 2030

Published

Polestar is a bit different than most car companies. By that I mean that its particular brand of progressivism and sustainability seems to come from a very genuine place, whether they’re talking about the decision to launch as a purely electrified performance brand or its commitment to offering vegan interiors in its cars. When people are willing to listen, I like to tell them another way Polestar is different:  instead of “concept cars,” the company builds “promise cars.” Cars that the company has promised will see production largely unchanged, and the first of those cars, the Polestar Precept, may just be the world’s first truly carbon-neutral car.

Polestar Precept "promise car"

Precept “promise car,” image courtesy Polestar.

This week, Polestar announced “Project 0,” a plan to deliver a truly carbon-neutral car driven by a “design towards zero” focus that aims to eliminate emissions, not just offset them by planting trees or buying credits.

“Offsetting is a cop-out,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “By pushing ourselves to create a completely climate-neutral car, we are forced to reach beyond what is possible today. We will have to question everything, innovate, and look to exponential technologies as we design towards zero.”

In case you missed it, that statement seems to be targeting companies like GM and Volkswagen, which spend hundreds of millions of dollars buying “carbon credits” from EVs in order to continue building more polluting– and more profitable — ICE-powered trucks and SUVs. In a way, though, it also targets Tesla, which profits from the sales of the carbon credits it earns selling electric cars. I mean, that makes it complicit, at least — right?

Polestar, meanwhile, seems to see its role in reducing carbon emissions as going beyond the simple sale of EVs. Polestar’s Head of Sustainability, Fredrika Klarén, agrees. “We’re electric, so we don’t have to worry about combustion engines producing toxic emissions,” she says. “But that doesn’t mean our job is done. We will now work to eradicate all emissions stemming from production of our vehicles … do better and dare to build the dream of climate-neutral, circular and beautiful cars.”

Polestar Product Sustainability Declaration

Polestar Place in Oslo, image courtesy Polestar.

Sustainability declarations, already commonplace in industries like food and fashion, will be applied to all future Polestar models, including the Polestar 2 (which is already on the road, and earning rave reviews). The labels will initially disclose the car’s carbon footprint and traced risk materials, like the cobalt used in the construction of the cars’ batteries. The labels will also appear on the company’s website and in the physical Polestar Spaces retail settings, setting a unique precedent of transparency for the automotive industry.

What do you guys think? Is this an example of genuine concern and progressive thinking, or is Polestar just doing a better job greenwashing its products than other car companies? What did you think about that jab at Tesla, while we’re at it? Scroll on down to the comments and let us know.

Source | Images: Polestar.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design

New Podcast: Battery Mineral Mining Policies & Regional Trends

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

How Long Does It Take To Charge An Electric Car? A Few Seconds

Electric Car Life With Home Charging Is Ridiculously Easy

4 days ago

Cars

Sweden Hits 37% Plugin Share In March, New Policy Boost For Full Electrics

Sweden saw a plugin electric vehicle market share of 37% in March 2021, up from 27.2% in March 2020. Plugin hybrids gained share from...

6 days ago

Batteries

DeepGreen Pens Open Letter To BMW, Volvo, Google, Samsung SDI & Other Brands

DeepGreen has written an open letter to various brands, such as BMW, Google, Samsung SDI, and Volvo. Before I dive in and share the...

6 days ago

Air Quality

Volvo Electric Semi Trucks Now Eligible for $120,000 Rebates

From smooth, quiet running to industry-leading active safety systems, Volvo VNR electric semis offer plenty of compelling reasons for fleet owners to buy them....

March 31, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.