Tesla Energy Ventures Will Provide Retail Electric Services In Texas

According to the Public Utility Commission of Texas, Tesla Energy Ventures, a subsidiary of Tesla, will provide retail electric services throughout the area serviced by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). In August, Tesla Energy Ventures applied for the Option 1 Texas retail electric provider certificate and wanted to use the trade name Tesla. The notice of approval document linked above states that the commission issued Tesla Energy Ventures the Option 1 retail electric provider (REP) certificate.

This bit of good news comes just in time for Texas, which, along with most of the South, went through winter hell earlier this year. Now Tesla will be able to sell electricity to Texas residents during critical times if the grid is not very reliable. If there’s another storm like last winter’s storm that leaves many without power and heat, a Tesla virtual power plant could help not only keep the lights on but save lives by keeping the heaters on. Unlike the rest of the U.S., the Texas grid is separate — its own network — which is why other states were not able to transmit power to those who needed it earlier this year.

.@ERCOT_ISO is not earning that R — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2021

This isn’t the first Tesla subsidiary that is in Texas. Gambit Energy Storage previously announced its construction of 100-megawatt batteries in Houston. Its purpose is to supplement the Southeast Texas grid with large amounts of power if another blackout occurs. Gambit Energy Storage also sells solar panels and batteries.

It is good to see Tesla expanding its energy services in Texas. Texas is well known for being an oil state, but there’s not much focus is on its renewable industry, which is flourishing — even more so now that Tesla not only has a gigafactory under construction there but has established a major presence for job creation in the region.

In a few years, we may see more stories such as this one, where customers are helping the grid by taking part in a Tesla virtual power plant, as well as stories of how renewables are saving the day when fossil fuels fail. Also, Tesla’s presence in Texas will, I hope, have a positive impact on Louisiana, my state, as well as the rest of the South, which has complicated ties to big oil and other industries that use fossil fuels or have an adverse effect on our environment.

