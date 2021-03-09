Connect with us

Tesla Megapack
Credit: Tesla

Batteries

A Tesla Big Battery Is Coming To Texas

A subsidiary of Tesla is building a 100 MW grid scale battery facility near Galveston, Texas.

After the debacle in Texas last month that saw a collapse of that state’s electrical grid due to severe winter cold that shut down many of its coal and gas fired generating plants and some wind farms, the people in charge rushed to place the blame on those who weren’t in charge. Rather than seeking to pinpoint what went wrong and making realistic plans to avoid a similar train wreck in the future, they decided it was better to snivel and play the blame game.

Courtesy of Tesla

Finger pointing won’t solve the problem. But the addition of a few grid-scale storage batteries could help. According to TechCrunch, a Tesla subsidiary known as Gambit Energy Storage is in the process of constructing a 100 MW battery in the town of Angleton, about 50 miles west of Galveston. The news was first reported by Bloomberg, which was also the first news site to identify Gambit as a Tesla-owned company.

Gambit Energy Storage first filed an application to build the battery with the Public Utilities Commission of Texas in June of last year. The battery is expected to enter service in June of this year. In its application, which has been reviewed by TechCrunch, Gambit said it intends to provide wholesale electricity and grid balancing services to ERCOT, the grid operator for the Lone Star State.

There is no further information regarding how many hours of storage will be possible with the new battery but it is said to have enough capacity to supply the needs of 20,000 homes on a hot summer day, according to Bloomberg.

The Angleton battery is actually not that big compared to other projects Tesla Energy is involved with. It is providing the Megapacks for a 300 MW/450 MWh  facility in the city of Geelong in Victoria, Australia, and is involved in several projects in California for Southern California Edison. This appears to be Tesla’s first foray into large-scale energy storage in the US outside of California.

While political leaders in Texas are running around like chickens without heads and blaming Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for everything from the Cuban Missile Crisis to the heartbreak of psoriasis, Tesla is quietly forging ahead with its plan to replace every form of energy with clean renewable electricity. Let the politicos rant. Actions will speak louder than hate-tinged words. Ideology doesn’t run an air conditioner on a hot day, but electricity from a storage battery can. Presumably, Tesla has even bigger plans to bring grid-scale energy storage to Texas before the next natural disaster strikes, as it inevitably will.

