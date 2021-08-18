Tesla Aims To Become A “Retail Electric Provider” In Texas

Tesla is looking to become a retail electricity provider in Texas, according to Energy Choice Matters. The article noted that Tesla is seeking the certificate and it applied for Option 1 Texas retail electric provider certificate. Tesla Energy Ventures is seeking to use the trade name Tesla, and in the application, Tesla said:

“The applicant will rely on the Tesla mobile application and the Tesla website to execute on its customer acquisition strategy. Specifically, the applicant will target its existing customers that own Tesla products and market the retail offer to customers through the mobile application and Tesla website. In addition to the Tesla mobile application and Tesla website, the applicant’s existing ‘Tesla Energy Customer Support’ organization will be trained to provide support and guidance to customers in customer acquisition efforts.”

The article noted that Tesla offers a retail electric plain in Australia and the UK, with a focus on integrating home energy storage. Octopus Energy is administering the Tesla plan in the UK.

Earlier this year, Texas and most of the South were held hostage by a winter storm that, quite frankly, really made us feel miserable. I was one of the lucky ones in my own state whose pipes did not burst and didn’t lose power. Many in my hometown were without water for quite a while.

Texas suffered dearly during this storm, and this was mostly due to ERCOT’s and the state government’s refusal to winterize energy sources, ranging from natural gas power plants to wind turbines (which are winterized in other states). Many speculated and wished that Tesla would do something, and with this application, it seems that Tesla is doing something. Or will be once it receives that certificate.

