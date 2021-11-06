Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo by María Ten on Unsplash

Cars

Tesla Sentry Mode Adds “Darth Vader” Feature

Published

In Tesla’s recent software update, the company released a new security feature that enables Tesla owners to remotely view what’s happening around their vehicles in real-time using their mobile phones. This feature is called Sentry Mode Live Camera Access (read release notes and requirements). And it may also allow you to use the “dark side” of the force. We’ll explain.

Aside from being able to watch around the car from a remote location, there’s an especially cool feature Tesla implemented as well. While you’ve opened the live camera view of your parked Tesla, you can also speak to those in close proximity to your vehicle. And you can turn your voice ominous if desired.

How? Well, this Tesla feature will allow you to lower and amplify your voice via an external speaker installed under the car. Teslas built after January 2019 have a special speaker installed as part of the pedestrian warning system, a requirement of the NHTSA.

A Tesla Model X owner recently demonstrated the talkback feature (via mobile phone) in a short Twitter video.

Tesla owners will now be able to warn potential vandals by issuing verbal warnings from a remote location. This should help to decrease cases of Tesla vandalism that have, unfortunately, intermittently occurred in the past.

Social media first helped spread awareness of Tesla’s Sentry Mode and eventually sparked widespread coverage of random vandalism cases (and other oddities) across the mainstream media. Thankfully, knowing that a Tesla is recording any potential act of vandalism via multiple cameras has lowered the number of cases.

One of these instances was a well-known Bay Area case where two vandals keyed a Tesla Model 3 multiple times not knowing the car was recording them. Later on, these guys turned themselves into the police as the videos went viral and aired on national television.

In any event, check out the video (see above) as a Tesla owner demonstrates the whole process on his phone using the talkback function on his Tesla Model 3. Ummm, just don’t start abusing this new feature by trying to sound like you’re the Dark Lord about to break some bad news to Luke Skywalker.

An earlier version of this article was originally published by Tesla OracleRevised update edited by EVANNEX.

Featured photo by María Ten on Unsplash

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Batteries

Tesla Opens New Factory For Battery Manufacturing Equipment In Canada

Tesla has opened a new factory to produce battery manufacturing equipment in Canada, Reuters reports. Frank Scarpitti, the mayor of Markham, Ontario, took to...

3 hours ago

Cars

Ford’s CEO Says Tesla Needs To Be Taken Seriously As The Dominant Player In The EV Market

Long gone are the days when Tesla and Elon Musk were at the butt of many legacy auto jokes. The silly notion of an...

5 hours ago

Clean Transport

Tesla & Ganfeng Lithium Contract Shows Tesla’s Path Forward Into 2022 & Beyond

A few days ago, Tesla and China’s Ganfeng Lithium Co, in particular its subsidiary GFL International Co Ltd, have signed a contract to supply...

10 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

New Tesla Patent Reveals Tesla’s Vision For Making Its Cars More Intiutive

One of the newest patents Tesla recently applied for shows what it takes to lead an industry. In the new filing, titled “Generating Ground...

23 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.