Volkswagen Group Is #1 BEV Seller In Sweden, Dominates BEV Market In Denmark & Finland — Charts!

Following up on our quarterly UK electric vehicle sales report and Norway electric vehicle sales report, as well as earlier monthly sales reports for Europe overall (see here, here, here, and here), the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, France, and China, it’s time to jump into a few more Nordic markets.

In this report, I will quickly run through the brands and automotive groups/alliances that are scoring the most BEV* sales in Sweden, Finland, and Denmark. I will also publish charts and comment on the top selling BEV models. (*BEVs are 100% battery-powered vehicles that do not use any gasoline/petrol or diesel. Data come courtesy of EU-EVs.com.)

Sweden

Looking at the corporate overview first, Volkswagen Group (27.2% of BEV sales in the quarter) is the clear leader in Sweden (as almost everywhere in Europe). Hyundai–Kia (18.5% of BEV market) is a big step below in #2 but then also a sizable step above #3 Tesla (15.1% of BEV market). SAIC (10.1%) is distant on all sides, well above Stellantis (5.8%) but also far below Tesla.

In terms of brands, Volkswagen leads, but just barely above #2 Kia and #3 Tesla. Volkswagen ended the quarter with 15.9% of BEV sales, Kia with 15.7%, and Tesla with 15.1%. MG (10.1%) is a clear middle step between those companies and 5.9% Audi. After that, there is not a great deal of separation between the remaining brands.

Surprisingly, despite the group’s top ranking when looking at the model comparisons, you don’t see a Volkswagen Group model until #3 on the model list, and then #5, and then #8, 10, 11. …

But you ain’t seen nothing yet. While Volkswagen Group had a clear win in Sweden, it dominated the market in the next two markets.

Finland

Clearly, this is a smaller market, but it’s notable that whether the market is large or small, Volkswagen Group is scooping up customers and putting electric cars in their garages. In this case, the German giant had 41.9% of the country’s BEV sales, followed by Tesla at 18.5%. Further down there’s Hyundai–Kia at 11.2%, Ford at 8.8%, and Geely at 6.7%.

Looking at the brand breakdown, Volkswagen Group has three companies in the top 10. The Volkswagen brand holds #1 (27.1%), SKODA is #3 (8.9%), and Audi is #7 (4.1%). Of course, Tesla is there in #2 with the same BEV share as above (18.5%), Ford has its same share of 8.8%, and then Hyundai (#5 at 8% share) & Kia (#8 at 3.2%) show how their partnership puts them at #3 in the group ranking.

As far as models, the Volkswagen ID.4 topped a chart for once — and not by a little! This one model held 18.3% of the market! Then there are a handful of regulars in a pack far behind the ID.4: Tesla Model Y (9.6%), Tesla Model 3 (8.9%), SKODA Enyaq (8.9%), Ford Mustang Mach-E (8.8%), and Volkswagen ID.3 (7.8%).

Denmark

Last but not least, we’ve got Denmark, where Volkswagen Group gobbled a whopping 40.2% of the BEV market! Tesla and Hyundai–Kia are far, far below at 13.3% and 13.1%, respectively. Those three corporations together accounted for 66.6% of the Danish BEV market in the 3rd quarter of 2021.

Looking at things by brand, Volkswagen was again far in the lead, with 23.4% of the market. Tesla, as above, is #2 with 13.3%. Then you have Hyundai (10.4%) and Audi (10%) as the last two brands with 10% or more of the market — or, actually, with anything above 6% of the market.

Looking at the model results, Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.3 took both gold and silver! They had 11.1% and 9.4% of the market, respectively. And a third Volkswagen Group model, the Audi Q4 e-tron, took bronze! It had another 9.1% of the market. All three medals going to Volkswagen Group models helps explain how the corporation ended up with 40.2% of the BEV market in Denmark. Plus, it still had the Škoda Enyaq down at #7 with 4.9% of the market.

Kudos to Volkswagen Group. The top takeaway seems to be that the group is scaling up BEV production fairly well in Europe and has plenty of consumer demand. Yes, there is much further to go, but you can’t say anyone is doing it better than Volkswagen Group right now.

For much more about Volkswagen Group’s performance on a broader scale and its near-term and long-term plans, I recommend checking out its fresh new 3rd quarter conference calls. We’ve combined the journalist Q&A with the stock market analyst Q&A as well as providing all kinds of extra features such as question transcriptions/summaries, analyst ratings, and basic Volkswagen exec info and pics as they respond to questions. Check it all out here:

