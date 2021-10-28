Volkswagen Group Inches Out Tesla In Norway, While Tesla Dominant In Brand Ranking

Following up on our quarterly UK electric vehicle sales report and earlier monthly sales reports for Europe overall (see here, here, here, and here), the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, France, and China, it’s time to jump into the Nordic countries — well, most of them.

In this report, I will quickly run through the brands and automotive groups or alliances that are scoring the most BEV* sales in Norway, the most famous of BEV markets, given that 77.5% of new vehicle sales are now fully electric. I will also publish charts and comment on the top selling BEV models. (*BEVs are 100% battery-powered vehicles that do not use any gasoline/petrol or diesel.)

Top BEV Sellers in Norway

In terms of automotive group or alliance sales, Volkswagen Group edged out a win over Tesla in the 3rd quarter (25.9% versus 23.4%). No one else was close to those two. Hyundai–Kia ended with 11% of the quarter’s BEV sales, Stellantis had 8.7%, and Ford had 7.2%. No other automotive group/alliance had even 4.5% share.

Naturally, considering that Volkswagen Group is a bunch of different brands/companies combined and Tesla is just one, that means that Tesla led the brand ranking — by far. As before, Tesla accounted for 23.4% of Norway’s BEV sales in the third quarter. Volkswagen Group took the next two spots, though, with Volkswagen in second (10.3% of Norway’s BEV sales in the quarter) and Audi in third (8.9%).

Hyundai, Ford, and Škoda each had half-decent showings, with 8.2%, 7.2%, and 5.9% of the market’s Q3 sales, respectively. (Note that Škoda is yet another Volkswagen Group company.) After that, the market dropped off a bit, going well below 5% market share per brand.

Top BEV Models in Norway

What about the models? We actually reported on the models earlier in the month, but here’s a fresh chart to close out the Norwegian section of this article:

Clearly, and unsurprisingly, the Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 ruled the quarter (14.5% and 8.9% of the BEV market in the 3rd quarter), followed — quite surprisingly — by the Ford Mustang Mach-E in third with 7.2% of the market! The Norwegians sure do seem to like American, techie, fun electric vehicles! The Volkswagen ID.4 grabbed 4th (appropriately), but I expect it to have plenty of quarters on the podium. It had 5.4% of the market in the quarter. Then you’ve got the hot new Hyundai IONIQ 5 in 5th (again, seemingly an appropriate ranking given the model’s name). It had 5.1% of the market, just slightly more than the #6 Škoda Enyaq’s 4.9%.

One key thing to gather from the list, aside from the leaders, is the large number of Volkswagen Group models in the top 10: VW ID.4, Škoda Enyaq, VW ID.3, Audi e-tron, Audi e-tron Q4. In a different but similar manner, you’ve got a few reliable heavy hitters — the Hyundai IONIQ 5 in 5th, a fresh face but sure to be a regular near the top of the charts; the #12 Hyundai Kona EV, our 2019 CleanTechnica Car of the Year and one of the most consistent top 10 or top 20 models across markets; and the #18 Kia Niro EV, runner-up in that 2019 competition. In fact, these models often rank higher on country sales charts. The Hyundai–Kia partnership claimed 3rd place in the group ranking, but if they started rolling out more models like Volkswagen Group does, watch out, Hyundai–Kia could go after some #1 rankings too!

Any other thoughts about the world’s most famous, popular, and exciting BEV markets?

Advertisement