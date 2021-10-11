DayMak’s Spiritus EV Has $1 Billion In Pre-Order Commitments

The electric vehicle industry grew greatly because of Tesla’s creation of the Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y. However, there are other electric vehicle makers and electric vehicle types. For example, Toronto-based Daymak has been making e-bikes since 2012 and has sold 100,000 light electric vehicles.

It was just in June of 2021 that Daymak provided us with some information about the company’s new 3-wheel light electric vehicle, the Spiritus. Flash forward to October, when Daymak announced it has secured a huge amount of money for Spiritus pre-orders. Daymak’s President, Aldo Baiocchi, answered some questions about the new development for CleanTechnica.

How were you able to secure $1 billion in pre-orders?

Daymak is privileged to finally have the means to pursue its long-sought-after goal of building the Avvenire series. Since launching our campaign in march, we have received a lot of media and public attention, and through our crowdfunding efforts, as well as our reliable worldwide dealer network and restless due diligence, we were able to secure $1 billion dollars in pre-order commitments.

When will the Spiritus be available for purchase, and where will it be available?

The Spiritus has been available for pre-order since March 2021, and special pricing and perks end on 10/30/2021. Deliveries will start in 2023.

Will the Spiritus legally be considered a car or a 3-wheeled motorcycle?

The classification of three-wheel cars is tricky, and varies from country to country, state to state, and jurisdiction to jurisdiction, however, in most cases, we believe the Spiritus will generally be classified as a three-wheel motorcycle. However, rest assured that the Spiritus will feature next-gen EV tech, on top of the safety features you would expect on any top of the line electric car out there.

Will the Spiritus qualify for any tax credits?

Again, this varies from country to country, state to state, and jurisdiction to jurisdiction, but electric vehicles in general, both cars and motorcycles, qualify for tax credits.

Does a home charger come with the vehicle?

A Level 2 charger will come with the car. However, we do not provide any electrical installations. Please contact an electrician when the time comes.

How does the wireless charging work?

We are using our patent-pending Daymak Ondata technology, which will feature resonant wireless power transfer. The Spiritus Ultimate will be the first electric car in history to come stock with wireless charging, and will have a wireless charging efficiency of 94-96%. We are using a variety of proprietary, novel mechanisms to bring down weight and complexity of the system while increasing efficiency and reliability. Simply go to your parking spot, line up your car using our alignment indication UI, and let the BMS do the rest of the work!

What kind of public chargers will it be able to use?

The Spiritus EV will be compatible with all public EV chargers, except for proprietary Tesla chargers.

Are these base model specs still current?

0-60 mph: 6.9 seconds

85+ mph top speed

180 miles of range

36 kWh battery

1,370 lb

$19,995

Yes, however, as of 10/30/2021 the price will go up as the special pre-order period would have passed.

How much electricity can the solar panels generate?

As we prototype and iterate through different geometries, and as different solar charging technologies are being surveyed, it is impossible to give a concrete answer at the moment. However, we are benchmarking added range of at least 15 km per day.

What is the battery chemistry, and do you manufacture your own batteries?

Our Spiritus EV will feature IoniX Pro Batteries, which utilize the IoniX Pro AI-powered battery system. Any other technical details are proprietary to EV Battery Tech. Go here for more information on this partnership.

One of your board members, Tobias Duschl, was an important Tesla employee from 2012 – 2018. How has he impacted your business?

Tobias has been an asset to our team in many ways. Tobias brings to the table the foresight and critical experience of what it takes to go from a hungry electric vehicle initiative to a trend-setting market leader and has guided us every step of the way. With his vision and our innovations, we are confident that the Spiritus three-wheeler will mark a defining moment in the boom of affordable, next-gen electric commuter vehicles.

